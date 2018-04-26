Jill Martin is back with her Steals and Deals! Check out the best beauty and skin care bargains

Have a healthy cookout with avocado club cheeseburgers and tropical swirl smoothies

TODAY

Weight-loss blogger Audrey Johns is stopping by TODAY to share a few of her tried and true healthy recipes from her cookbook "Lose Weight by Eating: Detox Week: Twice the Weight Loss in Half the Time with 130 Recipes for a Crave-Worthy Cleanse." She demonstrates how to prepare cheese-topped turkey burgers with sweet potato fries and a tropical fruit smoothie to help boost you metabolism.

Avocado Club Cheeseburgers with Sweet Potato Fries
4
"This whole meal, from burger to fries, is only 477 calories, and it's also protein packed with 39 grams of protein. Great for a healthy barbecue substitute," says Johns.

Tropical Whirl Smoothie
2
"Not all 'green smoothies' are green! This beautiful orange smoothie looks as pretty as it tastes, plus it's packed full of metabolism boosting ingredients to help you shed weight faster."

