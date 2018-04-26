Have a healthy cookout with avocado club cheeseburgers and tropical swirl smoothies

share tweet email

Weight-loss blogger Audrey Johns is stopping by TODAY to share a few of her tried and true healthy recipes from her cookbook "Lose Weight by Eating: Detox Week: Twice the Weight Loss in Half the Time with 130 Recipes for a Crave-Worthy Cleanse." She demonstrates how to prepare cheese-topped turkey burgers with sweet potato fries and a tropical fruit smoothie to help boost you metabolism.

"This whole meal, from burger to fries, is only 477 calories, and it's also protein packed with 39 grams of protein. Great for a healthy barbecue substitute," says Johns.

"Not all 'green smoothies' are green! This beautiful orange smoothie looks as pretty as it tastes, plus it's packed full of metabolism boosting ingredients to help you shed weight faster."

