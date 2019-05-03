Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

May 3, 2019, 12:34 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Joy Bauer

Grab your salsa and avocado: Cinco de Mayo is upon us! In honor of this joyous holiday, I'm cooking up one delicious fiesta featuring three mouthwatering (and superfood-packed) recipes. Of course, tacos, guacamole and margaritas are on the menu!

Let's get this party started with a recipe combining two of my favorite ingredients: avocado and tequila — holy guacamole! In case you need another reason to love avocados, this green superfruit (yes, it's actually considered a fruit) is rich in fiber and heart-healthy monounsaturated fat, which helps raise good cholesterol and lower bad cholesterol. If you're ready to dig in, serve this mashed and spiked avocado delight in a margarita glass complete with a salted rim, surrounded with whole grain tortilla chips and crunchy carrot sticks. Dip, dip away.

Get the recipe here.

No Cinco de Mayo celebration would be complete without an ice-cold margarita. I put a new spin on this classic cocktail by incorporating fresh blackberries to provide natural sweetness while simultaneously upping the nutrition ante. Made with just five simple ingredients, this luscious libation clocks in under 200 calories and contains five whopping grams of filling fiber. Plus, the blackberries provide a nice dose of vitamin C, brain-boosting antioxidants ... and a built-in snack. Cheers to superfood cocktails!

Get the recipe here.

Taco time! I made black beans the star of this recipe because they're busting with nutrition, and they're a terrific source of plant-based protein and fiber: Just one cup contains 15 grams of protein and 16 grams of fiber. And while this dish is perfect for vegetarians, I'm confident meat lovers will enjoy this tasty twist on a Mexican classic, too. Best of all, this recipe comes together in no time: Simply make the bean and salsa filling, tuck it into a soft or hard taco shell, then top with chopped tomatoes, shredded Mexican cheese and jalapeños.

For healthy tips, follow Joy on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram and check out her cookbook "Joy's Simple Food Remedies: Tasty Cures for Whatever's Ailing You."