Healthy Choice recalls over 130,000 pounds of frozen chicken meals

Many people have been stocking up on frozen meals lately, but if you recently bought some Healthy Choice bowls, it's time to check your freezer immediately.

Conagra Brands, Inc., which owns dozens of popular brands like Marie Callender's, Duncan Hines, Celeste Pizza and more, has issued a nationwide recall of approximately 130,763 pounds of Healthy Choice power bowl products over concerns that they may contain "extraneous material."

Conagra Brands, Inc., which owns Healthy Choice, issued a nationwide recall of over 130,000 pounds of frozen chicken bowl products after some consumers reportedly found small rocks in the meals. Healthy Choice

On Friday, the United States Department of Agriculture announced the recall on its website, stating that the problem was discovered when consumers began reporting that they had found small rocks in their power bowls.

"A limited amount of Healthy Choice Chicken Feta & Farro Power Bowls is being voluntarily recalled due to the potential presence of small rocks that likely remained from harvesting ingredients ontained in the product," Daniel Hare, senior director of communication at Conagra Brands told TODAY Food. "We recalled the product in coordination with the USDA."

The specific items being recalled are Healthy Choice Power Bowls Chicken Feta & Farro that are frozen (not ready-to-eat). The products affected by the recall have a best by date of Oct. 19, 2020, and the label "P115" printed next to the lot code. The products were produced on Jan. 23, 2020.

The power bowls were shipped to retail locations across the United States and were also exported to Canada. This recall has been deemed as "high risk" by the USDA, which means that consuming the recalled products may result in serious adverse health consequences, or even death.

"There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products," stated the USDA. "Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider."

Right now, with many people keeping their freezers full during the coronavirus outbreak, it's important to stay informed on the latest product recalls and to keep a up-to-date inventory of what's in your fridge or freezer. This will also help avoid spoilage.

If you are in possession of any of the recalled Healthy Choice products, do not consume them. Consumers with questions about the recall, or those seeking a refund, may contact Conagra Brands Consumer Care at 1-800-672-8240 or email Consumer.Care@conagra.com.