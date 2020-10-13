Amazon Prime Day is here! Check out the best deals on our live blog

16 healthy chicken dinner ideas that are anything but boring

These oven-fried chicken, quinoa bowls, tacos and Cajun pasta are easy and delicious.
Lighten up Taco Tuesday with these Chicken Carnitas Tacos from Lauren Vitale.
Lighten up Taco Tuesday with these Chicken Carnitas Tacos from Lauren Vitale. TODAY
/ Source: TODAY
By Megan O. Steintrager

Chicken is America's go-to dinner protein for many good reasons: It's easy, affordable and popular with kids and adults alike.

And when you don't add a ton of saturated fat or salt when you cook it, it's a very healthy meat. The only problem with chicken being everyone's go-to food is that it can get a little boring, especially if you make the same handful of chicken recipes every week.

Carla Hall makes Southern-style smothered chicken healthier by baking it

June 25, 202013:06

If your chicken routine is getting a little ho-hum, wake it up with one of these delicious dishes, including stews, tacos, stir-fries, lighter Cajun pasta, and an oven-fried version of chicken nuggets. There's enough variety here to make you want to eat chicken every night — and there's no reason not to with dishes that are this nutritious and delicious!

Healthy One-Pan Chicken 'Fried' Rice
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Healthy One-Pan Chicken 'Fried' Rice

Joy Bauer

"When life hands you leftover rice, make your own chicken 'fried' rice," says Joy Bauer, who shared this recipe for a tasty homemade alternative to takeout. "It’s just like the dish you’d order at your local Chinese restaurant, but waayyy healthier."

Chicken Carnitas Tacos
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Chicken Carnitas Tacos

Laura Vitale

Laura Vitales transforms leftover chicken into delicious, melt-in-your-mouth carnitas-style tacos — and in under 30 minutes, you'll have dinner on the table.

Slow-Cooker White Chicken Chili
Casey Barber
Get The Recipe

Slow-Cooker White Chicken Chili

Casey Barber

It can't get any easier than a stir-and-cook slow-cooker chili, and this simple-yet-satisfying white chicken chili is no exception. No need to sauté or brown in advance; you'll still get tons of slow-cooked flavor from this comforting blend, which is packed with good-for-you beans and veggies in addition to chicken.

So Money Honey-Mustard Chicken Nuggets
TODAY
Get The Recipe

So Money Honey-Mustard Chicken Nuggets

Lisa Lillien

This recipe for oven-baked chicken nuggets from Hungry Girl Lisa Lillien cooks up in a flash. Whip up some extra honey-mustard to use as a dipping sauce. And serve with your favorite sides — perhaps even some oven-baked french fries!

Joy's Low-Calorie General Tso's Chicken
Lucy Schaeffer Photography
Get The Recipe

Joy's Low-Calorie General Tso's Chicken

Joy Bauer

In this recipe for General Tso's Chicken, Joy Bauer slashes the sodium, sugar, fat and calories in a restaurant favorite — but keeps all the crave-worthy flavor.

Healthy Skillet Chicken Parmesan
Samantha Okazaki / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Healthy Skillet Chicken Parmesan

Katie Lee

Katie Lee lightens up classic chicken Parmesan by baking the chicken breasts rather then frying them, the she tops them with sauce and cheese. And instead of pasta, she serves the dish with roasted spaghetti squash.

Chicken Quinoa Bowls
Ryan Scott
Get The Recipe

Chicken Quinoa Bowls

Ryan Scott

Grain bowls like this one with quinoa, chicken and avocado are a fabulous versatile lunch or dinner. You can customize them based on whatever leftovers you have on hand and then top them with your favorite dressings and sauces.

Low-Calorie Buffalo Chicken Chili
TODAY
Get The Recipe

Low-Calorie Buffalo Chicken Chili

Joy Bauer

Here's another recipe from Joy Bauer that gives you all the flavors of a restaurant favorite without the grease and excess calories of the original version. Craving more of that spicy Buffalo wing flavor? Try Bauer's Healthy Buffalo Chicken Dip and Low-Calorie Buffalo Wing Kebabs with Avocado-Ranch Dip.

Healthier Cajun Chicken Pasta
Casey Barber
Get The Recipe

Healthier Cajun Chicken Pasta

Casey Barber

When you want the satisfaction of your favorite restaurant standby without the heavy-sauced hangover, give this at-home version a try. Clocking in at about 450 calories per serving, it's a healthy excuse to have what you're craving. Boost the health benefits even more by adding a handful of fresh or frozen spinach or broccoli to the pan with the red bell pepper.

Chicken Souvlaki
Nathan Congleton/TODAY
Get The Recipe

Chicken Souvlaki

Michael Psilakis

A lemon-garlic marinade keeps chicken breasts moist and flavorful in this classic chicken souvlaki recipe from chef Michael Psilakis. Serve the chicken in whole wheat pitas with homemade cucumber yogurt dip or store-bought tzatziki.

Joy Bauer's Low-Calorie Chicken Enchiladas
Get The Recipe

Joy Bauer's Low-Calorie Chicken Enchiladas

Joy Bauer

The pulled chicken for this lightened up enchilada recipe is made in the slow cooker so it's incredibly easy. You can also use the chicken for an easy filling for tacos or quesadillas, or a topping for a salad.

Parmesan-Crusted Chicken Piccata
TODAY
Get The Recipe

Parmesan-Crusted Chicken Piccata

Laura Vitale

"I love this recipe because it has all the flavor and comfort of traditional chicken piccata without all the fat and carbs," says Laura Vitale, who shared this recipe for a lighter take on a classic dish.

Braised Chicken with Quinoa, Shiitake Mushrooms and Greens
TODAY
Get The Recipe

Braised Chicken with Quinoa, Shiitake Mushrooms and Greens

Seamus Mullen

This satisfying stew is chockful of good-for-you ingredients, including quinoa, mushrooms and greens. "This dish is loaded with antioxidants, has a balance of nutritious plant and animal proteins and is packed with micro-nutrients," says chef Seamus Mullen of his recipe. "The ingredients are packed with healthy fats, plus they're naturally low in simple carbohydrates and low sugar."

5-Ingredient Lemon-Rosemary Grilled Chicken Breasts
Grace Parisi / TODAY
Get The Recipe

5-Ingredient Lemon-Rosemary Grilled Chicken Breasts

Grace Parisi

These simply seasoned chicken breasts couldn't be easier to make. If it's too cold to grill outside, the chicken can be grilled on a stovetop grill pan. And if you want to cut the fat content of your meal, feel free to substitute boneless, skinless chicken breasts or simply remove the skin after cooking.

Jalapeño Roast Chicken Tacos
Patty Lee / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Jalapeño Roast Chicken Tacos

Marcela Valladolid

In this recipe, Food Network's Marcela Valladolid stuffs jalapeños under the chicken skin and adds fresh herbs in the cavity. Pile the shredded chicken into warm corn tortillas, then top with traditional garnishes like salsa, onion, cilantro, avocado, radishes, pickled jalapeños and a squeeze of lime.

Extra Crispy Oven-Baked Wings
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Extra Crispy Oven-Baked Wings

Justin Chapple

Drying chicken wings and baking them at a high temperature helps make the perfectly crispy without any of the added fat of frying. This lightened up recipe also skips the butter that's often in the sauce slathered on Buffalo wings, so it's a wing recipe you can feel good about serving all year, not just for the Super Bowl.