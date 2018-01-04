Enjoy all the flavor of chicken piccata without all the carbs

share tweet email

TV and YouTube cooking show host Laura Vitale is joining TODAY Food to cook lightened-up Italian food favorites as part of our Start TODAY series. She shows us how to make healthier chicken piccata with a Parmesan crust and sautéed broccolini with garlic.

I love this recipe because it has all the flavor and comfort of traditional chicken piccata without all the fat and carbs.

This is the perfect veggie side dish. It's healthy, light, flavorful and goes well with just about anything.

