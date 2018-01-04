Enjoy all the flavor of chicken piccata without all the carbs

Food

TV and YouTube cooking show host Laura Vitale is joining TODAY Food to cook lightened-up Italian food favorites as part of our Start TODAY series. She shows us how to make healthier chicken piccata with a Parmesan crust and sautéed broccolini with garlic.

Parmesan-Crusted Chicken Piccata
Rating:
( rated)
Servings: 4
Prep time:
Servings:
4
Get the recipe

I love this recipe because it has all the flavor and comfort of traditional chicken piccata without all the fat and carbs.

Garlic Broccolini
Rating:
( rated)
Servings: 4
Prep time:
Servings:
4
Get the recipe

This is the perfect veggie side dish. It's healthy, light, flavorful and goes well with just about anything.

