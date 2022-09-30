I love sweater weather, changing foliage, and apple picking galore! If you're like me, you're going to fall head over peels for these two recipes. First is my healthier take on caramel apples. Prepared on a single sheet pan, this indulgent treat is easy to prep ... and even easier to devour. Next is my cinnamon-sugar glazed apple fritters — enjoy 'em for breakfast, as an afternoon snack, or dessert. Both recipes will apple-solutely hit the spot!

Joy Bauer

Caramel apples are a classic fall favorite, but they can be time-consuming to make and tough to eat on the stick (not to mention a bit messy). This version simplifies prep and makes digging in a whole lot easier... and more fun because you can add your favorite toppings to the whole batch or create different sections as I do. It features a clever and indulgent caramel sauce that's made with naturally sweet and antioxidant-rich dates. No corn syrup needed. Healthier for your heart and so yummy, too, you will want to spread it on EVERYTHING. Trust me, this recipe will be the caramel apple of your eye!

Get the recipe here.

Ring, ring, ring, autumn called and wants you to make this flipping fantastic recipe. A nutritious and delicious take on traditional pancakes, these apple fritters are next-level. All you have to do is cut apples into thin rings, dunk them in pancake batter, and pop them on the skillet until they are golden perfection on either side. Cue the apple-ause — these fritters are good to the core!

For more tasty recipes, check out Joy's cookbook Joy Bauer's Superfood! and follow her on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

TODAY has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by TODAY.