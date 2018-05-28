share tweet email

Catering team Kathleen and Charlie Schaffer are stopping by TODAY to share a few of their favorite healthy recipes featuring surprising, yet nutritious, ingredients. They show us how to make cheesy arancini with activated charcoal, creamy hummus with cricket powder and a flavorful salad dressing with miso and hemp.

"The color of the black rice with the digestive charcoal is surprising and the flavor is deep and rich so it's fun to see the reaction — and skepticism — on people's faces before they bite it and react to the delicious taste."

"Cricket powder lends a nutty flavor to this hummus that compliments the sesame and hemp. Plus, it provides an extra punch of protein."

"Hemp is versatile, nutritious and nutty in flavor. I love the flavor of miso — it adds a deep earthiness or 'umami' flavor to recipes."

If you like those good-for-you recipes, you should also try these: