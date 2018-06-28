share tweet pin email

Instead of having to order and pay for the disappointment that comes with biting into a sad so-called "healthy" fast food breakfast sandwich, it's time to check out a brand-new ranking of the best-tasting, healthy fast-food options for breakfast — and it's from a source that can actually be trusted.

The sleuths at Consumer Reports scrutinized every seemingly healthy breakfast food at Au Bon Pain, Dunkin’ Donuts, Jamba Juice, McDonald’s, Panera Bread and Starbucks. After reviewing the nutritional information of each breakfast item, the team was left with 48 options to taste — a small fraction of the total items available. Next, came the tasting. That must have been a sweatpants kind of day. Ouch.

In order to become a top ranking item, the dish had to be rated "very good" for both nutrition and taste. Then the healthiest and most flavorful item was selected in five popular breakfast categories.

1. Best egg-and-cheese sandwich

This may be the most important category for the very hungry — or very hungover. Panera Bread’s avocado, scrambled egg white and spinach on a flat sprouted-grain bagel got an "excellent" rating for taste and a "very good" for nutrition.

Unless you're trying to blow your daily values of sodium and calories in one sitting, it's best to steer clear of "breakfast bomb" sandwiches like Starbucks' chicken, sausage and bacon biscuit (1,160 mg of sodium) and Dunkin' Donuts' sausage, egg and cheese on a croissant (700 calories and 1,120 mg of sodium — 49 percent of the max amount you should have in a day).

2. Best oatmeal

The oatmeal at McDonald’s is premixed with brown sugar, fresh apples and dried fruit, and the sugar adds up quickly. While there is an off-menu unsweetened option, the regular dish has 33 grams of sugar. Panera Bread again took the lead in the oatmeal category with its strawberry and pecan oatmeal, which has 16 grams of sugar.

3. Best smoothie or energy bowl

Jamba Juice’s fruit and Greek yogurt energy bowl was the top pick here. It had less sugar than other bowls and smoothies, and got extra points because it's loaded with fresh fruit.

4. Best breakfast box

The only boxed meal that was healthy and tasty enough to make the list at all was Starbucks’ eggs-and-cheese protein box. It's filled with two hard-boiled eggs, sliced apples, grapes, white cheddar, multi-grain bread and honey peanut butter. It does have quite a bit of fat, but it's mostly unsaturated fat from the peanut butter.

The chain that got the most gold stars for flavor and health-value was Panera, with five recommended items. Starbucks received four recommendations and Au Bon Pain and Jamba Juice both had three. McDonald's and Dunkin' Donuts got high grades in taste, but none of their menu items met the nutitional criteria.

Now that the healthiest and tastiest breakfast options have been revealed and the red tape of smoothie bowls and egg whites has been cut, it's time to ask some hard questions, like is that even an egg on your sandwich?