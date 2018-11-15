Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Daphne Oz

Football season is in full and swing and Daphne Oz is stopping by help us celebrate with the next installment of our TODAY Food Loves Football series — with the lighter twist. She is cooking up better-for-you recipes for the Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings who are going head-to-head in this week's Sunday Night Football game. She shows us how to make spicy sesame chicken wings, loaded veggie nachos and a gooey skillet chocolate chip cookie.

"Yes, you can have deliciously crispy chicken wings without frying them," says Oz. "These tasty bites get baked and then grilled for an extra crunchy finish."

"Top crunchy, grain-free chips with roasted veggies and beans for better-for-you nachos that are full of flavor not fat."

"The best part about this recipe is you can do it all by hand (no mixer needed!), so you get a little workout in before enjoying these decadent treats. Whether you freeze into individual cookie balls to bake at a later date, or bake in a skillet for one giant, sensational, ooey-gooey golden brown cookie, this is ultimate comfort food. Top it with good-quality vanilla ice cream for an extra sumptuous treat."

