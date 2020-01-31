Super Bowl Sunday is a day to celebrate fabulous football, clever commercials and let's not forget about my favorite part: the game-day grub! To help kick off the festivities, I whipped up three sporty dishes that are sure to score major points with your guests. They're all nutritious and delicious — and the crowd goes wild!

Zach Pagano / TODAY

Meaty, cheesy and spicy, these nachos are ideal for game-watching parties (you can easily double or triple the recipe for large crowds). They're simple to prepare; you can even cook and serve 'em on a sheet pan or skillet, making cleanup a breeze. Each tasty bite is filled with layers of crispy tortilla chips, fiery shredded chicken and Tex-Mex melty cheese. Then, to ensure they properly bring the heat, it's topped with a two-ingredient Buffalo drizzle.

Get the recipe here.

Zach Pagano / TODAY

Whip out your slow cooker and prepare for a saucy sensation. Here, in this healthified rendition, I transform classic pulled pork sandwiches into leaner and lighter bite-sized sliders. The simple recipe entails a comfort food combo of pork tenderloin, sweet caramelized onions, flavorful seasonings and barbecue sauce (go ahead and use your favorite brand). Then, let the slow cooker work its magic to create irresistibly moist meat. When you're ready for the game, simply shred the pork and build your sliders by adding the saucy meat with some creamy coleslaw to toasty whole-grain buns.

Get the recipe here.

Chocolate and peanut butter are unarguably the perfect pair, so I was determined to create a fun and wholesome way to mimic one of our beloved store-bought treats (you know the one!). Prep 'em in advance and end game-day on a super sweet note.

