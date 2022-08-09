Healthier summer sides: Sesame smashed cucumbers and herbed potato salad

Chef, writer and television host Sophia Roe is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to share a few of her go-to summery sides. She shows us how to make smashed sesame and peanut cucumber salad and fingerling potato salad with a fresh herb vinaigrette.

Cool cucumbers are the star of this summer salad. Umami-rich miso, nutty sesame and zesty citrus add a bright punch of flavor. Hot jalapeños and crunchy peanuts add extra crunch to this easy and exciting side.

This mayo-free potato salad is perfect for serving on warm summer days. Rich Greek yogurt adds comforting creaminess while pickle brine and vinegar give it a tangy pop. Fresh herbs round out the fresh flavors and lighten up the dish.

