Healthier summer sides: Sesame smashed cucumbers and herbed potato salad

/ Source: TODAY
By Sophia Roe

Chef, writer and television host Sophia Roe is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to share a few of her go-to summery sides. She shows us how to make smashed sesame and peanut cucumber salad and fingerling potato salad with a fresh herb vinaigrette.

Smashed Cucumber Salad with Toasted Sesame and Peanut
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Smashed Cucumber Salad with Toasted Sesame and Peanut

Sophia Roe

Cool cucumbers are the star of this summer salad. Umami-rich miso, nutty sesame and zesty citrus add a bright punch of flavor. Hot jalapeños and crunchy peanuts add extra crunch to this easy and exciting side.

Fingerling Potato Salad with Garlic and Herb Vinaigrette
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Fingerling Potato Salad with Garlic and Herb Vinaigrette

Sophia Roe

This mayo-free potato salad is perfect for serving on warm summer days. Rich Greek yogurt adds comforting creaminess while pickle brine and vinegar give it a tangy pop. Fresh herbs round out the fresh flavors and lighten up the dish.

Sophia Roe