Chef Joel Gamoran is joining TODAY to share a few of his fun, kid-friendly recipes. He shows us how to make crispy chicken tenders with green ranch dipping sauce and everything spiced sweet potato fries with peach ketchup.

You'll never buy a bag of frozen chicken tenders again after trying these! They're so easy to make, better for you and so delicious. The green ranch dressing is also irresistible. Adding avocado gives it an attractive color and makes it even creamier.

Everything bagel seasoning is the perfect topping for sweet potato fries. It adds a salty finish to the sweet fries. The cherry tomato and peach ketchup adds a touch of fruitiness to the savory fries.

