Since Cheat Day Friday and National Greasy Food Day happen to fall on the same date (talk about a happy coincidence!), I'm taking this opportunity to make over some of the most oily, fried and beloved foods. After the requests came pouring in on Instagram, I'm excited to announce that egg rolls, cheese fries and Buffalo wings are the lucky winners ... just in time for the weekend! Go ahead and dig into these lightened-up — yet just as crave-worthy — renditions.

Confession: I have a lot to learn when it comes to football, but I sure do love a friendly get-together where there's spicy appetizers and spirited company with loads of cheering. My sports-watching crew always goes crazy for extra-spicy hot wings, so this week I whipped up a better-for-you version that's roasted, not fried, and totally perfect for your next tailgate or viewing party. Definitely serve each meaty bite dipped in my creamy ranch dressing. It'll be a guaranteed touchdown!

Needless to say, fried potatoes smothered in cheese sauce is not exactly classified as health food. But because it's so ridiculously delicious, I've been on a mission to create a new-and-improved version that's still cheesy and drool-worthy. After making a few small ingredient and preparation tweaks, I'm excited to report that my taste-testers said I nailed this recipe, and I'm even more excited to share it with you now. Mission complete.

Get the recipe here.

Cancel your delivery order — these scrumptious egg rolls are the perfect way to satisfy your Chinese-food craving. Each bite is complete with a crispy outside plus a protein-packed, veggie-laden filling. They're thoughtfully baked, not fried in a vat of oil, resulting in a significant reduction in calories and saturated fat. And because egg rolls were made for dipping, I even created a lower-sugar duck sauce — using just three ingredients! Let's get ready to rock and egg roll.

Get the recipe here.

