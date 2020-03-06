Joy Bauer puts a healthy spin on brownies, onion rings and tortilla soup

You know I love a good challenge — that's why I've been so excited to see all your "Cheat Day Friday" requests pouring in! This week, I'm happy to tackle some of the most popular demands: onion rings and fudgy brownies, along with a spicy surprise: chicken tortilla soup. If you don't see your favorite dish here, send it in. It could be featured next time!

Onion rings are the ultimate indulgence. Thanks to the handy-dandy air fryer, I created a version that has a crispy, golden outside, plus a flavorful and tender onion center. No air fryer? No worries! I also provide instructions for baking them to perfection in the oven. Here's the best part: Each ring gets dipped in a 3-ingredient sweet chipotle ketchup that adds a whole other flavor dimension.

Imagine a molten chocolate cake and fudgy brownie having a baby ... in the slow cooker! This is chocolaty goodness at its best. Insanely rich and moist, these dessert cakes are perfect for a special dinner date or when you're just looking to pamper your sweet self. P.S. If you wind up with leftovers (highly unlikely in my house), stash 'em in the fridge and warm in the microwave when you're ready for round two.

This delectable soup is jam-packed with flavor, protein and loads of colorful veggies — bell peppers, carrots, onions, celery and fire-roasted, diced tomatoes. While this recipe tastes amazing straight from the pot, my family thinks it's even better the next day, once all the herbs and spices have mixed and mingled. Right before serving, top each bowl with crispy tortilla strips plus an assortment of your go-to garnishes: chopped cilantro, scallions, shredded cheese, diced avocado, Greek yogurt, sliced jalapeños — choose your own (soup) adventure!

