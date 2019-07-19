Rising temperatures call for cookouts, picnics and lots of fresh produce — hello corn on the cob, colorful berries and juicy watermelon! To help celebrate summer, I'm whipping up staple seasonal recipes that everyone should have in their repertoire (because I'm sensing a backyard barbecue in your near future.) Each scrumptious dish is a snap to prepare, which means you'll spend fewer hours in the kitchen, and more time soaking up the sunshine. Pass the sunscreen and frisbee!

You're only three ingredients away from making a batch of mouthwatering margaritas. Packed with lycopene-rich watermelon, these sweet cocktails practically scream "summer." They look (and taste) fancy, but they're ready in mere minutes, making them perfect for beginning bartenders. Huge bonus: You can enjoy a chilling glass for only 110 calories, and not a drop of added sugar. They're a huge hit at my house (I seriously cannot make them fast enough), but don't take my word for it. Give 'em a shot and let me know what you think.

Disclaimer: This is no ordinary corn on the cob. In my Joyfull version of Mexican street corn, I add a blend of cheesy goodness, a pinch of ground cayenne, and squeeze of fresh lime for extra pizzazz. Each ear is charred to perfection and loaded with addictive spicy flavor. In short, this recipe is the ultimate trifecta: simple to make, totally delicious and a guaranteed party-pleaser. The only question: To shuck or not to shuck? You decide.

What's better than juicy and flavorful chicken? Juicy and flavorful chicken — on a stick, housed with pineapple and scallions, and smothered in a thick Asian sauce! These tasty kebabs are perfect for any cookout or summer shindig. They're tender, filling and the sesame seeds add a satisfying crunch. P.S. No utensils required. Grab your appetite and dig into this delightful dish.

