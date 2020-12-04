Joy Bauer celebrates National Cookie Day with a skillet cookie and coconut snowballs

Between holiday stress and the overall craziness of 2020, we could all use a little lift. I am here to serve, and by that, I mean … cookies! I am serving up two outrageously good treats: a supersized Skillet Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie and a batch of buttery Snowball Coconut Macaroons. What better way to celebrate National Cookie Day? They will hit the sweet spot while delivering nutrient-rich goodness. In fact, they're so good, it may be hard to save a any extra for Santa.

Joy Bauer

When it comes to National Cookie Day, regular-sized, traditional chocolate chip cookies simply won't do. This is a holiday that deserves to be honored with a supersized superstar. This giant cookie is easy to prep, bake, clean up and, of course, devour. It's an indulgent treat that's crispy on the outside and ooey-gooey on the inside, with puddles of chocolate throughout. Oh, and it's gluten-free, wheat-free and dairy-free (if that's your thing). I love to serve it warm from the oven with some whipped cream, vanilla frozen yogurt or ice cream on top. Every spoonful will leave you swooning.

Get the recipe here.

These decadent delights are light, fluffy and melt-in-your-mouth good. Each cookie is the perfect combination of a buttery snowball and a coconutty macaroon. They're soft, chewy and perfect for coconut fans. While I love to eat these cookies straight up, here's a next-level chocolate spin: After the cookies cook and cool, you can drizzle melted dark chocolate over the top, or submerge the cookie bottoms in melted chocolate and place them back on the parchment paper in the fridge to firm. National Cookie Day couldn't possibly get any better.

For more tasty recipes, order Joy's new cookbook "Joy Bauer's Superfood!"

