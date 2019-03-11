Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

March 11, 2019, 2:33 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Kevin Curry

Food and fitness blogger Kevin Curry is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to share two of his go-to healthy recipes from his new cookbook "Fit Men Cook: 100+ Meal Prep Recipes for Men and Women ― Always #HealthyAF, Never Boring." He shows us how to make quinoa-crusted chicken nuggets and avocado potato salad.

Quinoa is so easy to incorporate into your diet — plus it's a great way to get more fiber. This recipe is a healthier take on a comfort food classic that I absolutely couldn't get enough of when I was growing up. There's no question that you'll kids will love them, too.

Substituting avocado for mayonnaise in potato salad is a good way to lighten up the dish and get a heart healthy fat that's also vegan.

