By Kevin Curry

Food and fitness blogger Kevin Curry is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to share two of his go-to healthy recipes from his new cookbook "Fit Men Cook: 100+ Meal Prep Recipes for Men and Women ― Always #HealthyAF, Never Boring." He shows us how to make quinoa-crusted chicken nuggets and avocado potato salad.

Crispy Quinoa Chicken Nuggets
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Crispy Quinoa Chicken Nuggets

Kevin Curry

Quinoa is so easy to incorporate into your diet — plus it's a great way to get more fiber. This recipe is a healthier take on a comfort food classic that I absolutely couldn't get enough of when I was growing up. There's no question that you'll kids will love them, too.

Avocado Potato Salad
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Avocado Potato Salad

Kevin Curry

Substituting avocado for mayonnaise in potato salad is a good way to lighten up the dish and get a heart healthy fat that's also vegan.

Kevin Curry