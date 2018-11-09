Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

As a snack lover, I was thrilled to tackle two indulgent challenges: Buffalo chicken dip and cinnamon-sugar doughnuts.

After lots of experimenting (and taste-testing) in the Bauer kitchen, I managed to come up with two slimmed-down versions that are shockingly decadent and totally delicious!

This creamy dish tastes like a big bowl of Buffalo wings dipped in blue cheese. I snuck in some cauliflower and Greek yogurt to bump up the nutrition factor and volume, but I promise nobody will notice. Sports fans, this makes a perfect game day snack. Grab your carrots and celery sticks and get dipping!

Tyler Essary / TODAY

My taste testers flipped for these mouthwatering doughnut holes! Each one is packed with lots of sweet cinnamon-y goodness and only clocks in at an amazing 40 calories a pop. And did I mention the recipe is ridiculously simple?

