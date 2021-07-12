IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Have a Southern-style fish fry with crispy catfish, creamy coleslaw and garden pickles

Jennifer Hill Booker makes the fried Mississippi catfish, garden pickles and creamy coleslaw that she grew up eating with family.

Deep-fried Mississippi catfish: An easy recipe for busy parents

July 12, 202104:44
/ Source: TODAY
By Jennifer Hill Booker

Chef Jennifer Hill Booker is joining TODAY to share a few of her favorite childhood recipes that helped inspire her new children's book "Jelly Fries a Fish for Dinner." To carry on her time-honored family traditions, she shows us how to make deep-fried Mississippi-style catfish, pickled summer vegetables and creamy cabbage coleslaw.

TODAY has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by TODAY.

Deep-Fried Mississippi Catfish
Deborah Whitlaw Llewellyn
Get The Recipe

Deep-Fried Mississippi Catfish

Jennifer Hill Booker

My earliest memories of fried catfish were at our annual family reunion. Every year, my family would all meet up with all our relatives in Charleston, Mississippi, to celebrate my Big Mama's birthday. The celebration was kicked off the Friday before Labor Day with a huge fish fry. Big cast-iron pots full of bubbling hot lard would be filled with catfish, brim, perch, buffalo and french fries. We would eat the piping hot fish on slices of white bread with hot pepper sauce and mustard.

Creamy Coleslaw
BRETT STEVENS / Getty Images / Cultura RF
Get The Recipe

Creamy Coleslaw

Jennifer Hill Booker

This coleslaw is the perfect complement to a piece of fried fish. I love the sweet and tangy bite of the dressing and how fresh the cabbage makes this salad taste.

Garden Pickles
Deborah Whitlaw Llewellyn
Get The Recipe

Garden Pickles

Jennifer Hill Booker

I love this recipe because it allows me to use whatever garden vegetables are ripe at the time. Plus, I get to enjoy them all year long and bring a bit of summer to those cold winter months.

If you like those classic Southern recipes, you should also try these:

Southern-Style Mac and Cheese
Food Network
Get The Recipe

Southern-Style Mac and Cheese

Kardea Brown
The Best Southern-Style Mustard Greens with Smoked Turkey
Jocelyn Delk Adams
Get The Recipe

The Best Southern-Style Mustard Greens with Smoked Turkey

Jocelyn Delk Adams
Jennifer Hill Booker