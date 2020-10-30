Have a healthier Halloween with caramel-apple mummies and deviled egg eyeballs

Halloween is here (hooray!), and there's no better way to celebrate than with creative costumes, fun-sized candy bars and creepy edible creations — that's where I come in. For this week's Cheat Day Friday, I'm sharing two of my favorite DIY recipes that will surely be a hoot at your house: Caramel Apple Mummies and Deviled Egg Eyeballs. No tricks here — these tasty treats are perfect for your spooky (hopefully small) soiree!

Joy Bauer

Hope you're hungry for some freakish fare that hits the sweet spot. These mummies are so fun to make, adorable to look at and totally delicious to eat. The two stars of the show are crunchy, fiber-rich apples and a homemade caramel sauce that's incredibly addictive; it requires only a few simple ingredients, including naturally sweet and nutrient-rich dates. Whip up these ghoulish goodies for your Halloween festivities and then watch 'em — poof! — disappear. You can also serve the caramel sauce in a small bowl with apple dippers (and other fruit) on the side.

Get the recipe here.

These savory bites are the ideal way to balance out your candy-induced sugar shock. That's because each edible "eyeball" is packed with blood-sugar-stabilizing stuff: protein-rich egg whites plus fiber-filled hummus and guacamole, which also contribute heart-healthy fat. I love to kick things up a notch in the decoration (and heat) department by making the eyeballs look extra eerie with bloodshot streaks using a drizzle of sriracha, but if spice isn't your thing, you can certainly swap in a mixture of tomato paste and mayo.

