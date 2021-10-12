Free doughnuts, tacos and other frighteningly good food deals for Halloween

Halloween is the season of frightful fun — and fantastic food and drinks.

Whether you're fueling up for trick-or-treating or a night on the town in costume, there are all sorts of delicious freebies, deals and discounts at restaurant chains nationwide to make the holiday sweeter and spookier.

7-Eleven

7-Eleven has several pizza deals in store on October 30 and 31 in honor of Halloween, including BOGO $1 large pizza. 7Rewards loyalty members can pick up any large hot or ready to bake pizza at participating locations and get a second large pizza for $1. There’s also a $3 large pizza available via 7NOW delivery.

Baked by Melissa

Baked by Melissa is bringing a Halloween theme to its bite-sized cupcakes this year. From October 16 through October 31, anyone who buys a Spooky Special 50-Pack at bakedbymelissa.com will receive a free Boo Crew 6-Pack.

Baskin-Robbins

This ice cream chain is offering $5 off any Halloween cake of $35 or more ordered through the Baskin-Robbins app as well as a $0 delivery fee on the first Baskin-Robbins order of $15 or more with Uber Eats, Postmates and DoorDash from between October 8 and October 14.

Cheesecake Factory

What's better than cheesecake? Free cheesecake, of course! From October 25 through October 29, get one free slice of Reese's Peanut Butter Chocolate Cake Cheesecake or Hershey's Chocolate Bar Cheesecake with a purchase or $40 or more.

Chili's

Need a drink after decorating the house and making costumes? Chili's is offering an Instagram-friendly $5 Spider Bite 'Rita all October long.

IHOP

IHOP’s Scary Face Pancakes are available at all locations all season long, and on October 29 from 7 am to 10 pm, kids 12 and under can get one free Scary Face Pancake.

Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box has brought back its famous Monster Tacos. The tacos are a larger version of its classic crunchy tacos and will be available all month long at a price of two for $3 with a purchase.

Klondike & Breyers

Do you scream for ice cream? This season, you may want to text for it instead! Throughout the month of October, just text “Confess” to 64827 for a BOGO offer on Klondike & Breyers Reese's frozen treats.

Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme will be offering one free doughnut — no purchase necessary — to anyone who visits a shop in their Halloween costume on October 31.

McAlister’s Deli

Kids love Halloween, and this spooky season, they'll have extra reason to be excited. From October 29 through October 31, kids 12 and under can eat free with a purchase online, in the app, and in-store using the promo code HALLOWEEN21. The promo code is valid for two free kids meals per adult entrée purchase.

Schlotzsky's

Craving something a bit more sweet? On Halloween, those with the Schlotzsky's app can get a free Classic Cinnabon Roll with the purchase of an entrée online and in-store.

Taco Cabana

Taco Cabana is bringing back its popular Bean and Cheese taco coupon booklets. Buy these coupon books for $2 each through Oct. 31, 2021. Each booklet will include five coupons for a free classic Bean and Cheese taco. Even better, the $2 donation from each booklet sold will directly benefit local food banks in San Antonio, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and El Paso.

Tocaya Modern Mexican

At this chain, kids 12 and under eat free from the kids’ menu all weekend long on Halloween. This deal allows one free kids’ item per adult with purchase, with menu options that include burrito, quesadilla, chicken tacos, or chicken strips.

Wendy’s

As part of Wendy’s Season of Giving, Wendy’s is selling $1 Boo! Books that include 5 coupons for free Jr. Frosty treats as well as a bonus app-exclusive offer for a free any size fry with any purchase. Proceeds from all Boo! Books sales support the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption, an organization that works to find permanent homes for children waiting in foster care.

Related: