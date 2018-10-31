Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Alessandra Bulow

Halloween is all about the candy, but there are so many other frighteningly delicious treats you can quickly whip up at home, too.

From savory mummy hot dogs to sweet and sinister spider web cupcakes, here are 10 Halloween food ideas from appetizers to desserts that no ghoul or goblin will be able to resist.

Halloween Appetizers

Let guests dig into this spooky graveyard dip that has layers of refried beans, shredded cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, seasoned sour cream and guacamole. Turn pita bread rounds into spooky shapes like tombstones, creepy cats and ghosts by using cookie cutters or a knife. Then toast them in the oven until they are golden brown. Place the pita chips in the dip, then top off the dish with scallion "grass" and mounds of olive "dirt."

Don't have time to make a layer dip? No problem. The only things needed here are a pumpkin and some store-bought or homemade guac. Instead of placing the spread in a plain bowl, turn the creamy green goop into a gruesome Halloween appetizer. Simply carve a pumpkin with an extra large mouth, then spread the guacamole into a stream. This cute but creepy appetizer sometimes goes by the unappetizing names "pumpkin vomit" or "puking pumpkin," but let's just call it delicious. Oh, and here's how to keep that guacamole green.

This creepy zombie skull is the ultimate way to serve charcuterie on Halloween. Simply wrap a clean plastic skull with prosciutto and serve it with more salumi, plus cheese and crackers. Guests will be head-over-heels for this creepy centerpiece.

Roll garlic bread dough into knobbly witch fingers that are almost too creepy to eat. Pat down the dough to create knotted knuckles and use a knife to make light creases. Then press in the almonds to create fingernails. Give them a swipe of garlic-infused ghee or butter, then serve them with blood-red marinara sauce for dipping.

Skip the pigs and blankets and turn franks into mummies instead. Simply wrap hot dogs in strips of store-bought puff pastry, brush them with beaten egg and bake until they're golden brown and mummified. The scariest thing about these frightful franks is that they’re terrifyingly delicious!

Halloween Desserts

Turn homemade or store-bought cupcakes into elegant spider web-decorated treats. Using gel icing, make three concentric circles on top of the frosting of each cupcake. Drag a toothpick from the center to the outer edge of the frosting so the icing drags through the frosting. Repeat a few more times to create a spider web-like design.

Use a melon baller to scoop cake batter into small rounds, then freeze them until they're firm. Now for the really fun part: Melt some white candies and coat the cold cake balls in the warm liquid, then decorate them with red gel icing veins and a chocolate candy eyeball.

Dip bananas in white chocolate and coconut to create these adorable treats that are a lesser evil when it comes to Halloween sweets. They're an adorable way to add some fruit to an all-candy diet around the holiday.

This colorful layer cake has a surprise inside: extra candy! Slicing into this over-the-top cake is super satisfying. It's like the grown-up version of what it used to feel like to pour out all of the candy at home after a successful Halloween night of trick-or-treating.

Everyone is going to want to tear into these insanely easy treats that take less than 10 minutes to make. Start by slicing chocolate covered doughnuts in quarters, then smear on some blood red frosting. Place mini marshmallow teeth on the perimeter of one doughnut half, then top it with the second half. Stick on some candy corn fangs and you've got a Halloween dessert with a serious bite.

