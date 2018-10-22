Snickers banoffee pie and piñata cake are the ultimate Halloween candy desserts

Snickers banoffee pie and surprise piñata cake help transform Rockefeller Plaza into Chocofeller Plaza for Halloween.
by Alejandra Ramos / / Source: TODAY

Lifestyle expert Alejandra Ramos of Always Order Dessert is transforming Rockefeller Plaza into Chocofeller Plaza by whipping up a candy piñata cake and a Snickers banoffee pie just in time for Halloween.

(Created by TODAY with our sponsor Mars)

Candy Piñata Cake
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Candy Piñata Cake

Alejandra Ramos

"Turn a couple of boxes of cake mix into a showstopper dessert that will delight both kids and grown-ups," says Ramos. "The surprise comes from a few handfuls of candy hidden inside a scooped out hollow in the middle of the cake. When you cut into the first slice, the treats come tumbling out, just like with a party piñata!"

Snickers Banoffee Pie
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Snickers Banoffee Pie

Alejandra Ramos

"The funny name of this classic British dessert is a combination of the words "banana" and "toffee." I gave this UK favorite a very American twist by adding chopped candy bars and roasted salted peanuts."

If you like those festive Halloween recipes, you should also try these:

Halloween Candy Bark
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Halloween Candy Bark

Gaby Dalkin
Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Layer Cake with Halloween Candy
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Layer Cake with Halloween Candy

Gaby Dalkin

