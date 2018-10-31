Get the latest from TODAY

By Maureen Petrosky

Entertaining expert Maureen Petrosky is stopping by to brew up batches of her favorite creepy cocktails for Halloween. She shows us how to make malevolent Moscow mules, chilling piña ghouladas, spiced fire and brimstone sippers and devilish margaritas.

Haunting Mules
"Use those pretty copper mugs for a seasonal sip," says Petrosky. "The sweet apples and spicy ginger make this drink perfect for any fall occasion."

Piña Ghouladas
"Serve frozen piña coladas in blood rimmed glasses with edible eyeball garnishes for a grown-up Halloween treat."

Fire and Brimstone Cocktails
"This warm cocktail is great for groups and can be served straight from the crock pot."

Devilish Margarita
"Classic margaritas get a spicy sizzle from hot jalapeño and Serrano chiles."

