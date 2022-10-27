42 frighteningly good food freebies and discounts for Halloween

Halloween will be here before we know it — and that means putting the finishing touches on our decorations and costumes. But even after the trick or treating is done, there are more treats in store. Restaurants nationwide are offering a bunch of freebies in honor of everyone’s favorite spooky celebration.

7-Eleven

If all that trick or treating builds a big appetite, score a buy one, get one free deal on any large pizza on October 31 for 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards loyalty members. There’s also a $5 large pizza deal all Halloween weekend long (October 28 through October 30) for those who want to celebrate early.

Applebee’s

A burger is better with some spicy wings. Buy a handcrafted burger and add a plate of five boneless wings for $1. If you are feeling thirsty, you can also add on one of the Spooky Sips cocktails, such as Dracula’s Juice or Tipsy Zombie, for $6.

Auntie Anne’s

Auntie Anne’s is offering free delivery on any $15+ purchase for Pretzel Perks members when ordering on the Pretzel Perks App or at AuntieAnnes.com from October 22 through Halloween.

Bad Daddy’s

Bad Daddy’s is offering free delivery on any order placed online or on the app on Halloween. This offer is not valid on third party delivery platforms.

Baskin-Robbins

Craving a sweet treat? On Halloween, get 31% off all scoops at shops nationwide, all day.

Boston Market

During the three-day Halloween Party Special from October 29 through October 31, get $10 off any family meal and also double Rotisserie Rewards Points.

Carvel

Between October 22 and October 31, Carvel’s new fall treats lineup will be available on GrubHub and DoorDash for $5 off orders of $20 or more.

Chipotle

The Boorito is back! Sign up for Chipotle Rewards and visit a Chipotle restaurant nationwide on October 31 from 3 pm local time to close while dressed up in costume and unlock a $6 entrée offer.

Chuck E. Cheese

There’s extra incentive to dress up for Halloween because kids in costume will earn 10 free play points with no purchase necessary). Also, earn 30 minutes free game play with the purchase of 60 minutes or more. Additionally, DoorDash DashPass members will save $6 and receive free delivery on Boo-tacular Family Pack.

Corner Bakery

On October 31, all Corner Bakery loyalty members will receive one free sweet treat with options that include fresh baked cookies, muffins, pastries, and more, with any purchase at participating locations. New Corner Bakery Rewards members will also get $5 off their next purchase.

CVS

From October 23 through October 31, score a buy one, get one 50% off promotion at CVS on FARE Teal Pumpkin Project items which include non-food treats and buckets for the 1 in 13 kids who cannot eat traditional Halloween candies due to food allergies.

Edible and Twix

With select Edible purchases, get a free limited edition Twix cheesecake using promo code TWIXORTREAT. This offer will be valid between October 27 and October 31, both online and in-store for pickup or delivery.

Emmy Squared Pizza

This beloved pizza chain is offering diners $5 off their second pizza this Halloween. The promotion will be available on orders placed via the Emmy Squared App or website only on October 31.

Fazoli’s

From October 31 through November 6, use code HALLOWEEN in the Fazoli’s app to save $5 on a Super Family Meal. A Super Family Meal includes family-size fettuccine Alfredo, spaghetti with choice of meat or marinara sauce, a whole pizza with choice of cheese or pepperoni and a half gallon of iced tea or lemonade and sixteen breadsticks. Offer valid at participating Fazoli’s locations only.

Friendly’s

Kids eat free on Halloween with the purchase of an adult entrée in-store only. The kid’s meal includes a drink, entrée and a free kid’s sundae.

Greene Turtle

Kids eat free all Halloween weekend long, from October 29 through October 31, with the purchase of an adult entree.

Grubhub

Beginning October 25 and through Halloween, Grubhub+ members will receive $7 off orders of $20 or more, while all Grubhub diners will receive $5 off orders of $20 or more. No promo code is necessary for redemption.

Haagen Dazs

On October 31 only, Haagen Dazs shops will be offering a free mini cup or cone of ice cream to those visiting the shop in costume. The deal can be claimed via the Haagen Dazs app.

Hot Dog On A Stick

From October 28 through October 31, score $1 Turkey or Veggie Sticks both in-store and online.

Huddle House

Starting Friday, October 28, kids eat free with the purchase of an adult entrée when dining in-store. Just mention the code “Kids Eat Free” to your server to receive the offer. This deal will run through Halloween.

IHOP

On October 24 through October 31, from the hours of 4 pm to 10 pm, kids 12 and under will receive free IHOP Scary Face Pancakes with the purchase of an adult entrée at participating IHOP locations.

Insomnia Cookies

All Halloween weekend long, get one cookie free just for stopping by a store in costume. The deal is good from October 27 through October 31.

Jamba

Throughout Halloween weekend, Jamba Rewards members can enjoy a BOGO 50% smoothie offer. From October 29 through October 31, score this deal by ordering on the Jamba app, at Jamba.com, or in-store during the offer period.

McAlister’s Deli

Loyalty Members can take advantage of a deal for the whole family. Any purchase of an entrée unlocks up to two kids meals for free. To redeem online, use the rewards code HALLOWEEN22. This deal is valid from October 29 through October 31.

Moe’s Southwest Grill

On October 31, order a burrito (or bowl) while being all dressed in spooky gear. Moe Monday deals start at a burrito for $6.99 — plus there's always free chips and salsa at Moe's.

Noodles & Company

Get a free small entrée with the purchase of a regular entrée on October 31. This deal is for rewards members only.

NORMS Restaurants

All Halloween weekend long, get free kids’ entrées at any NORMS location when they show up dressed in their Halloween costume. Offer will be available only to dine-in guests from October 29 through October 31 at all locations and does not require any additional purchase.

Oliver Pluff & Company

Between October 24 and October 31, get 20% off Witch's Brew spices kit. It's a blend of cinnamon sticks, ground ginger, and nutmeg that will be perfect in many seasonal recipes.

On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina

Kids eat free all Halloween weekend. From October 28 through October 31, get a free kids meal with purchase of an entree.This deal is valid in store or order online and use code FREEKIDS at checkout.

Pokeworks

Pokeworks is offering free delivery on any order of $13 or more placed online or on their app on Halloween. This offer is not valid on third party delivery platforms.

Pure Green

This wellness-based juice bar will be handing out free organic gummy bears on Halloween. No purchase required.

Slice

The Slice app, which works with 18,000 independent pizza shops nationwide, is promoting in-store pickup with $5 off any $20 pick-up order at any Slice partner with code TRICKORTAKEOUT (for first time users only).

Stan's Donuts & Coffee

Stan's will be offering a free mini halloween sprinkle donut for every person 12 and under who comes into Stan’s dressed in a costume on Halloween.

Taco Cabana

Taco Cabana's Treats for a Cause coupon booklets are just $2 and each booklet includes coupons for five free classic Bean & Cheese Tacos. All proceeds from coupon booklet purchases will benefit Apraxia Kids.

The Cheesecake Factory

From October 24 through October 28,, get one complimentary slice of REESE’S Peanut Butter Chocolate Cake Cheesecake or HERSHEY’S Chocolate Bar Cheesecake with an online takeout or delivery order or $40 or more using the promo code TREAT22.

TGI Fridays

After 5 pm on Halloween, pick up some 50-cent boneless or traditional wings when dining in-restaurant at TGI Fridays. There’ll also be $4 cocktails, $5 wine, and $2 beers available on the Happy Every Hour menu. From October 28 through October 31, get 25% off Party Platters and Family Meals when ordering online at TGIFridays.com or via call-in for takeout and using the code SPOOKY25.

The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf

Between October 27 and November 4, any regular size beverage is $4. This deal is exclusively in The Coffee Bean Rewards app.

Tim Hortons

Through October 31, participating Tim Hortons restaurants are offering a Trick-or-Treat Bucket filled with 31 Timbits for a festive, spooky treat. The bucket can be refilled with Timbits at Tim Hortons US restaurants for $5 or used to collect candy during trick-or-treating. Each bucket is $9.99 with Timbits or $3.99 without Timbits.

Tombstone Pizza

Tombstone is looking for those who live on a real-life Elm Street to win free pizza this Halloween season. Through October 31, Elm Street residents can enter online for a chance to win free Tombstone pizza. One lucky Elm Street resident will be selected at random to win free pizza for a year.

Tropical Smoothie Cafe

From October 28 through October 31, Tropic Rewards members who order through the app will get one of several surprise bounce back offers.

Veggie Grill

Veggie Grill locations will be offering BOGO entrees all day long on Halloween when customers come in costume.

Zaxby's

Zaxby's will offer customers a buy one, get one Boneless Wings Meal when ordering through the Zaxby's app. The offer is valid all day long at participating locations on Halloween while supplies last.