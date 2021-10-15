HackTheMenu: Website shares secret menus from McDonald's, Starbucks and more

Secret menus at fast-food chains are certainly not new. Who could forget finding out McDonald's has a $9 birthday cake on its secret menu?

But it's next to impossible to keep up with every restaurant's "secret" items, and frantically trying to remember what to ask for while idling in the drive-thru isn't ideal.

Thankfully, one website has set out to solve that problem.

What's a secret menu?

Hack The Menu is a one-stop resource for secret menus of popular food chains, breaking down off-menu food order options.

"Secret Menus at restaurants are comprised of unofficial and unadvertised selections that fast food chains will make when ordered but that do not exist on their regular menus," the website states.

The site, which has been active since 2013, has garnered renewed interest thanks to a viral TikTok from user Matty McTech, who shares "powerful websites you should know about" on his channel.

McTech's video, shows how to navigate Hack The Menu's website, where users can click on a restaurant logo for 20 popular fast-food chains, including McDonald's, Starbucks, Chipotle and Jamba Juice.