America's top grocery store will give away a lifetime of groceries for Super Bowl

H-E-B wants to fill one lucky winner's shopping cart with groceries for life. And if you want to win, you'll have to pay extra close attention to its Super Bowl ad.

The Texas chain that recently beat Trader Joe's (and all its fan-favorite products) for the title of America's top grocery retailer, is going big for Super Bowl Sunday. On Saturday, the company aired a teaser commercial starring Texas native Eva Longoria. In it, the actress walks down the sidewalk with an H-E-B grocery bag filled with Texas chips and other game-day snacks. She then drops news that, come Feb. 2, viewers will have the opportunity to win a lifetime's supply of groceries.

Although Longoria says people will have to wait for the official ad to enter the sweepstakes, here's a play-by-play on how to play.

Like many of the money-saving grocery hacks these days, folks have to download a mobile app to cash in. Once shoppers download H-E-B's app on their smart phone and log in, the sweepstakes will prompt them to play a game where they have to choose all the products Longoria will show in the commercial.

Texan Eva Longoria will show her fellow Texans how to play a game where the winner gets free groceries for life. H-E-B

Once users select the correct 10 items and click "submit," they will be automatically entered in the sweepstakes. Participants have to play by Feb. 16 at 11:59 p.m. CST.

When game day arrives, don't take your eyes of the screen during the break between the third and fourth quarters. If you're not in Texas or select markets of New Mexico, there's no need to play (unless you're planning to commute there for all your grocery shopping).

If you are, you're probably wondering what exactly a lifetime's supply of groceries is worth.

According to H-E-B's official rules, winners will receive "prize cards" (gift cards — not actual cash) for $5,200 per year for 40 years. That's a grocery budget of a little more than $430 per month and a maximum value of $208,000. Since H-E-B made the list of America's cheapest grocery stores, the winner should get a pretty big bang for their buck.

They do say everything's bigger in Texas — even the prizes, it seems.