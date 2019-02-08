Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Feb. 8, 2019

With beer, bourbon and Irish liqueur, Häagen-Dazs is now throwing pint-sized parties.

The ice cream company known for its smooth, decadent flavors is launching seven new sweets, all spiked with a boozy libation. The new desserts will be available in grocery stores nationwide this April but you'll be able to try the ice cream in Häagen-Dazs scoop shops March 1.

In anticipation of the Häagen-Dazs Spirits collection launch date, here are the flavors to look forward to:

Irish Cream Brownie is a mix of Irish liqueur-infused ice cream with chocolate brownie pieces and chocolate fudge. This flavor will also come in ice cream-cookie squares coated in dark chocolate.

Rum Tres Leches is inspired by a traditional tres leches cake, mixed with some rum, of course. The ice cream is infused with white rum and dulce de leche swirls and chunks of decadent cake.

Vanilla Bean Bourbon Truffle has a spicy bourbon swirl ribboned throughout vanilla bean ice cream with chocolate truffles.

Stout Chocolate Pretzel Crunch is like a dark chocolate stout beer on draft, but this one has been laced with chocolate-covered pretzels and fudge swirls.

Bourbon Praline Pecan consists of bourbon-flavored ice cream with brown sugar bourbon swirls and praline-covered pecans.

Non-Dairy Amaretto Black Cherry Almond Toffee is an over-the-top (in sweetness, not cream) mix of black cherry jam and almond toffee pieces in a non-dairy frozen yogurt flavored like the nutty liqueur.

The new ice cream line also features chocolate-covered ice cream squares. Haagen-Dazs

While these drinks — oops, we mean ice cream! — might sound pretty boozy, you don't have to worry about catching a buzz.

"Everyone can indulge freely. No need for ID or anything like that," a company spokesperson told TODAY Food.

Each container of ice cream is no more than .5 percent alcohol by volume (ABV), which is the same as many popular non-alcoholic beers or the legal limit for kombucha (a popular fermented tea drink).

So there's no need to hide these pints in the liquor cabinet.