Get the latest from TODAY
With beer, bourbon and Irish liqueur, Häagen-Dazs is now throwing pint-sized parties.
The ice cream company known for its smooth, decadent flavors is launching seven new sweets, all spiked with a boozy libation. The new desserts will be available in grocery stores nationwide this April but you'll be able to try the ice cream in Häagen-Dazs scoop shops March 1.
Goodbye Dry January!
In anticipation of the Häagen-Dazs Spirits collection launch date, here are the flavors to look forward to:
- Irish Cream Brownie is a mix of Irish liqueur-infused ice cream with chocolate brownie pieces and chocolate fudge. This flavor will also come in ice cream-cookie squares coated in dark chocolate.
- Rum Tres Leches is inspired by a traditional tres leches cake, mixed with some rum, of course. The ice cream is infused with white rum and dulce de leche swirls and chunks of decadent cake.
- Vanilla Bean Bourbon Truffle has a spicy bourbon swirl ribboned throughout vanilla bean ice cream with chocolate truffles.
- Stout Chocolate Pretzel Crunch is like a dark chocolate stout beer on draft, but this one has been laced with chocolate-covered pretzels and fudge swirls.
- Bourbon Praline Pecan consists of bourbon-flavored ice cream with brown sugar bourbon swirls and praline-covered pecans.
- Non-Dairy Amaretto Black Cherry Almond Toffee is an over-the-top (in sweetness, not cream) mix of black cherry jam and almond toffee pieces in a non-dairy frozen yogurt flavored like the nutty liqueur.
While these drinks — oops, we mean ice cream! — might sound pretty boozy, you don't have to worry about catching a buzz.
"Everyone can indulge freely. No need for ID or anything like that," a company spokesperson told TODAY Food.
Each container of ice cream is no more than .5 percent alcohol by volume (ABV), which is the same as many popular non-alcoholic beers or the legal limit for kombucha (a popular fermented tea drink).
So there's no need to hide these pints in the liquor cabinet.