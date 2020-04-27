Guy Fieri whips up a 'monster' sub for John Krasinski's virtual potluck

Sign up for our newsletter

John Krasinski knows the key ingredient in any solid show is the talent. That’s why the actor called on the likes of Martha Stewart and Guy Fieri for the latest installment of his “Some Good News” YouTube series.

In Sunday’s episode, Krasinski hosted a virtual potluck in which celebrity guests prepared viewer-submitted family recipes.

Stewart whipped up a cabbage pierogi, while Fieri tried his hand at “dynamites.”

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

Dynamites, which are believed to have originated in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, look like sloppy Joes, but the ground beef sandwiches are made with onions and bell peppers. The New England staple is also extremely spicy and served on a hoagie roll.

At one point in the video, Fieri explained he is adding “a lot of jalapeño" to the "monster"-size sourdough sub.

“You should see how much this weighs,” the host of Food Network’s “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” raved.

At the end of the episode, Krasinski, 40, surprised Fieri by announcing that Fieri's COVID-19 relief fund for laid-off restaurant workers had reached the $20 million mark, thanks to a $3 million donation from PepsiCo.

“Are you serious?” Fieri exclaimed. “You’re giving me goose bumps!”

Krasinski also invited chef David Chang and actor Stanley Tucci to participate in the potluck. (Tucci, who mixed cocktails, is Krasinski's brother-in-law.)

In Sunday's episode, Krasinski also shined a light on people that are using their time to help those in need.

“It’s heartwarming to point out that every single person in that segment, that was making food to make a difference, they were doing it all without charging a dollar,” Krasinski said. “Because that is just what heroes do.”

"The Office" alum launched his channel in an effort to deliver some positivity during the coronavirus pandemic.