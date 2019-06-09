Guy Fieri has authored best-selling cookbooks, is a beloved host on several Food Network shows and even has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. So what's next for the celebrity chef?

Perhaps a career in music.

Like scores of country-hip hop music fans around the world, Fieri, 51, seems really into the hit song "Old Town Road" by Lil Nas X. This week, the celebrity chef posted a hilarious Photoshopped image of himself riding a horse.

"Is it too late for a Flavor Town Road Remix?" Fieri asked Lil Nas X. The picture racked up almost 45,000 likes on Instagram.

The rapper, who recently released a video for the song featuring Billy Ray Cyrus, quickly replied.

"It’s never too late for u legend," he said.

Fieri then suggested that perhaps the duo drop a song called "Panini," before moving on to "Flavor Town Road."

The Food Network star even tweeted potential album artwork, showcasing himself holding a stack of paninis next to the Atlanta-based rapper.

What might have started out as an innocent joke, suddenly became much more real. Apparently, this is the collaboration Fieri fans never realized they wanted — or needed — so badly until now.

Lil Nas X's reply tweet has been liked over 360,000 times and hundreds of fans have started to weigh in with their own potential remix lyrics.

Many people declared that the duo would have a surefire hit on their hands and that perhaps it would even be the song of the summer.

Fieri's fans quickly got to work dreaming up lyrics for the "Flavor Town Road" remix.

"I've got my diners in the back, drive-in is attached," tweeted one user, before another Fieri fan took it home.

I’m gonna take my horse to the flavor town road (x2)

I’m gonna dine til I can’t no more (x2)

I got the sauces in the back

Grill is matte black

Got the ribs that’s black to match

Riding on a horse ha

Wings spicy like a torch

Eatin hidden valley

Tryna lower all that scorch, now — papà aust 🥛 (@austsin) June 7, 2019

While Fieri has already taken our taste buds to Flavor Town many times, there's no official word as to when our ears might be in for a treat.