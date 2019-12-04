Guy Fieri posted a meme of himself as Baby Yoda, something we all needed

Sign up for our newsletter

So, it turns out Guy Fieri makes the perfect Baby Yoda.

For all "The Little Mermaid" fans who begged Fieri to play his doppelgänger Ursula, which the Mayor of Flavortown took surprisingly well, we're pretty sure Fieri just pledged his allegiance to the Force.

In a meme Fieri posted earlier this week, the Food Network star incorporated his iconic spiky blond tips and blond goatee on the cute, dough-eyed Baby Yoda.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

While the sight may be a bit alarming to some, it was actually a fairly seamless fit.

In his caption, Fieri wrote, "Guy Fieri, I am. For America’s greatest Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives I look."

Fans went pretty crazy for it, they did.

Flavortown I welcome you to. Gangster this is, completely I might add. pic.twitter.com/K1114U2XGp — Kyle (S̳o̳m̳e̳ ̳d̳u̳d̳e̳) (@tiredofthisdude) December 2, 2019

Show me the ways of the Flavortown — Dave LeBlanc (@DavidLeBlanc95) December 2, 2019

This isn't the first time Fieri has inserted himself into a "Star Wars" scene. On Nov. 1, the chef and restaurateur coined the nickname Darth Flavor and put his head on Darth Vader's body. It was in an ad to promote Le Creuset and its "Star Wars"-themed cookware, but he is always quick to appreciate social media's endless Fieri memes and fan accounts.

For Thanksgiving, Fieri shared memes of himself as Charlie Brown and a turkey.

This Halloween, he even created a Twitter thread on which everyone could post photos of their Fieri costumes. Spoiler alert: An adorable child won — because who can resist a little Fieri?

He also celebrated Halloween by putting his face on another famous trio, the Sanderson sisters from "Hocus Pocus," which proves Fieri just has a seriously good sense of humor.

As if his fans need another reason to love him.