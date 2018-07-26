share tweet pin email

Finding a meal at Walt Disney World that's under $15 can be a big challenge, but Food Network star Guy Fieri is coming to the rescue with a new restaurant — and everything is going to be under $8.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link Guy Fieri shares delicious Memorial Day barbecue recipes Play Video - 5:58 Guy Fieri shares delicious Memorial Day barbecue recipes Play Video - 5:58

The Mayor of Flavortown's new fast-casual restaurant has an amazing name: it's called Chicken Guy! — yes, that exclamation point is part of the name because Fieri is definitely an exclamation point kind of a guy. Though it won't exactly be inside the park, Chicken Guy! is slated to open in August at the nearby shopping and entertainment complex, Disney Springs, in Lake Buena Vista, Florida.

As the name suggests, the focus of the eatery is chicken — chicken tenders, specifically — but it wouldn't be a true Fieri restaurant if it didn't have some of his signature, over-the-top flare.

Disney Fried chicken that's been brined in lemon juice, pickle juice and buttermilk is the focus of the menu.

"It's all about the real deal, all-natural chicken but lemme tell you, our sauce game is on point," Fieri said in a press release.

Since Fieri is a huge fan of sauces, like his signature Donkey Sauce, there will be 22 sauces for dipping, slathering and smothering — take that, Chick-fil-A! Fieri's Donkey Sauce recipe (made with mayo, roasted garlic, mustard and lemon juice and Worcestershire sauce —or "Washashasahshashasha" as Fieri calls it) is actually really delicious, so hopefully the other sauces will be just as tasty.

Not only will the restaurant have almost two dozen sauces, but there will also be a designated "sauce slinger" who will wear a holster with the sauces and walk around the restaurant, presumably to squirt and sauce up any customers' orders.

Disney This fried chicken sandwich from Guy Fieri's Chicken Guy! called the Big Bite B.L.A.T. will be topped with smoked bacon, lettuce, avocado, tomato and buttermilk-ranch sauce

And with even more Fieri flare, cashiers will give customers fist bumps when they order and there will be a selfie wall with an image of the platinum-haired host himself.

Now onto those tenders. According to Disney, the antibiotic-free tenders will be thinly pounded by hand, then tenderized in a brine of lemon juice, pickle juice and buttermilk before they are grilled or breaded and deep fried. Customers will be able to order the tenders plain, skewered, on top of salads and in sandwiches like the Big Bite B.L.A.T., which is topped with bacon, lettuce, avocado, tomato and buttermilk-ranch sauce.

Sides include french fries topped with SMC ("Super Melty Cheese!"), Fieri's signature Mac Daddy Mac 'n' Cheese, fried pickles and coleslaw. And the mayor of Flavortown didn't forget about dessert, which will include several frozen treats like vanilla soft-serve ice cream topped with Cinnamon Toast Crunch and Apple Jacks cereals.

Fieri fans will be able to decide whether the food is truly "bomb-dot-com tasty" (or not) when the eatery opens later this summer.