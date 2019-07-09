Sign up for our newsletter

Disney fans are having a field day trying to figure out which actors will bring classic characters from "The Little Mermaid" to life in the new live-action film.

But does Guy Fieri have the chops to play Ursula? His fans are certainly into it! And even he thinks it could work.

Over the weekend, the Food Network star shared a hilarious response to a tweet suggesting that he play the villainous lady octopus in Disney’s upcoming remake of "The Little Mermaid."

While Melissa McCarthy is reportedly in talks to play the conniving squid-like character, Fieri's fans think he fits the role to a T.

It all started when Twitter user Dom Corona shared an image of Ursula, who has purple skin, next to a snap of Fieri, decked out in purple, sporting his signature spiky white-blond hair.

"okay... hear me out," Corona joked.

The next day, Fieri, who seemed to like the idea, retweeted Corona's post while proving he's already familiar with some of the animated movie's music.

"We got no troubles / Life is the bubbles /Under the sea," he wrote, quoting lines from the movie's Oscar-winning song "Under the Sea."

Even though Ursula doesn't sing the song Fieri quoted, fans definitely didn't seem to mind. Fieri's tweet has been liked over 620,000 times and garnered over 100,000 retweets. Plus, the commentary has been hilarious.

In all seriousness, if you play Ursula, I will buy the movie ticket to watch it day one — 🌻Origin @ Comms🌻 (@Little_Luxray) July 7, 2019

This might be the first live action I might enjoy if this were true — Shashank Iyer (@shashank_iyer_) July 7, 2019

But Fieri is hardly the only celebrity chef being considered (by fans, at least) for the classic movie remake.

Gordon Ramsay's viewers are rallying for him to play the angry, fish-cooking Chef Louis.

okay, hear me out, Gordon Ramsay as Prince Eric’s angry French chef, Louis pic.twitter.com/wlayHtq4iX — 𝕲𝖔𝖙𝖍 𝕵𝖆𝖈𝖐𝖎𝖊 𝕭𝖚𝖗𝖐𝖍𝖆𝖗𝖙 (@gothjackieburk) July 6, 2019

In the 1989 film, the hot-headed French chef exhibits the same fiery temper that Ramsay fans witness firsthand when they watch the host on "Hell's Kitchen."

One fan tweeted side-by-side photos of Chef Louis and Ramsay screaming to make a salient point about the casting choice — and it was met with resounding agreement.

"I'm not sure if you're joking but I can totally see it," someone responded.

We can totally see it, too!