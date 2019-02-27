Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Feb. 27, 2019, 11:31 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Julia Curley

Guy Fieri hopes you’re hungry. The Mayor of Flavortown just launched plans to expand his Chicken Guy! restaurant beyond Disney World.

The Food Network personality and his Chicken Guy! co-founder, Robert Earl, will open a second location of their chicken joint this summer, a rep for the duo confirmed to TODAY Food.

“With our second location, we are on our way to open Chicken Guy! locations across the country,” Earl —who also owns the restaurant chains Earl of Sandwich, Buca di Beppo and Bertucci's — said in a statement.

The second location will open inside Miami’s Aventura Mall.

Fieri opened the first location of his fried chicken eatery in Orlando’s Disney Springs, a shopping and entertainment complex located near the park, in 2018. The fast-casual restaurant offers both fried and grilled chicken tenders, but the real draw is the secret sauce ... 22 different house-made sauces, to be exact. From traditional toppings like barbecue and ranch, to Fieri's own Donkey Sauce (which is made with mayo, roasted garlic, mustard, lemon juice and Worcestershire sauce), Chicken Guy! is definitely trying to give Chick-fil-A a run for its money.

Even with all of the delicious condiments, according to Fieri, it's really about the chicken.

"Antibiotic-free, not frozen, quality chicken — that's the beginning,” Fieri told TODAY Food at the opening of the first Chicken Guy! in August. “You have to give the chicken some attention by seasoning it, brining it or marinating it. And then you have to give it a nice batter — not a heavy coating — a nice crunchy coating of delicious batter that's about texture.”

Fieri's cooks pound each chicken tender by hand. Then they brine the chicken in fresh lemon juice, pickles, buttermilk and herbs before pressure frying it. Customers can order the tenders plain, on top of salads or in sandwiches.

Fieri didn't forget dessert. When a Chicken Guy! opens near you, leave room for the vanilla soft-serve ice cream sprinkled with Cinnamon Toast Crunch and Apple Jacks cereals. Disney

There are also signature combos like the Big Bite B.L.A.T., which consists of chicken tenders topped with bacon, lettuce, avocado, tomato and buttermilk-ranch sauce. The Bourbon Brown Sugar BBQ Sandwich features a stack of chicken tenders topped with coleslaw, pickles, pepper jack cheese, barbecue sauce and crunchy kettle-cooked potato chips.

Chicken Guy!'s sides include seasoned french fries and a fully loaded macaroni and cheese dish Fieri calls the “Mac Daddy Mac 'n' Cheese,” which is topped with bacon and green onions.

“We have an endless count of combinations on our menu at ChickenGuy! — something like 25,000,” the chef told TODAY at the grand opening. “You can take our menu and mix it up…that's what I like to do."

Fieri fans can expect the same food menu in future Chicken Guy! locations — and all of the sauces, too.