/ Source: TODAY
By Guy Fieri

Food Network star, restaurateur and cookbook author Guy Fieri is stopping by TODAY to share a few of his favorite recipes from his restaurant Chicken Guy! He shows us how to make crispy chicken tenders in an air fryer, crunchy coleslaw, a crispy chicken sandwich and a smoky chipotle margarita.

Get The Recipe

Guy Fieri's Fully Loaded Barbecue Fried Chicken Sandwich

Guy Fieri

This is the ultimate barbecue sandwich because it takes my super crunchy chicken tenders and my crispy, creamy coleslaw and piles them on a toasty bun with special sauce, zesty seasonings, pickles, cheese and chips.

Get The Recipe

Guy Fieri's Crispy Chicken Tenders

Guy Fieri

These are the best chicken tenders you'll ever taste! They're juicy and tender on the inside, but also super crunchy on the outside. Air frying them keeps them crisp and golden without adding too much extra oil.

Get The Recipe

Guy Fieri's Creamy Coleslaw

Guy Fieri

This is my go-to slaw recipe. It's crunchy, creamy and flavorful, so it pairs perfectly with all things barbecue.

Get The Recipe

Guy Fieri's Chipotle-Barbecue Margarita

Guy Fieri

Putting barbecue sauce in a drink might sound pretty out there, but it really amps up the smoky flavors in this citrusy cocktail.

