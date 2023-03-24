Guy Fieri says his signature bleached-blond hairstyle wasn't his idea

Guy Fieri is nearly as famous for his spiky blond hair and bowling shirts as he is for championing roadside eateries. So it may come as a surprise that the Food Network star had little to do with creating his signature look.

The “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives,” 55, told the Wall Street Journal that his eye-catching bleached-blond hairstyle wasn’t his idea.

“A friend of mine is a hairdresser, and I had long hair and she would give me a hard time forever about it,” said Fieri. “And one day I said, ‘Fine, do whatever you want.’ She goes, ‘Whatever I want?’”

"I’m not a real fashion icon," Guy Fieri told the Wall Street Journal. Mike Coppola / FilmMagic

When the stylist was done, Fieri glanced in the mirror to discover that his naturally brown hair appeared much lighter. He figured it was the result of shampoo that had yet to be rinsed.

“She’s like, ‘No, that’s your hairstyle,’” recalled Fieri, who admitted he initially wanted to hide his hair under a beanie but later chose to embrace it.

As for his haircare routine, Fieri said he doesn't have one. "There’s no real routine. This is how it works in the morning, a little bit of this. (Makes a gelling motion.) Two of those and we’re good to go — no twisting spikes or anything like that," he explained.

The Food Network star also told the WSJ that he never wears bowling shirts when he's not on camera.

"I don’t think I even own one," said Fieri. "You want to hear how that story started? I get a call to do 'Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives,' and they said, 'Bring a short-sleeved collared shirt.'" The request was outside of Fieri's comfort zone.

"I’m pretty much a T-shirt-and-jeans guy. Shorts. Flip-flops. I’m not a real fashion icon," he continued. "I had this one Dickies work shirt that was gray on the sides and had a dark gray panel in the center. When the show got picked up, that’s what I had worn in the pilot. They go, 'That’s the wardrobe.'" The show debuted in 2007, along with his accidental style, and both continue to captivate viewers to this day.

In addition to explaining the origins of his now-signature look, Fieri opened up about his daily routine, revealing that he wakes up around 7 a.m. each day. "Monday usually involves coffee, Wordle and my two dogs, Smokey and Cash, sitting on my lap, not letting me play Wordle or drink my coffee," he said, adding that he's fussy about his morning cup of joe.

"I’m an Americano guy. I make a really good espresso and hit my hot water to it and then a touch of almond milk or half-and-half. I’m very particular about my coffee. I’d rather not drink coffee than to drink crappy coffee," he said.

The "Tournament of Champions" host prefers to skip breakfast and instead eats his first meal of the day around noon."It’s tough when you get done with a really hard workout, but I’m not a breakfast person anyways," said Fieri. When he does eat breakfast, he tends to choose something savory.

"I don’t like sweets necessarily. I don’t need a bunch of carbs — but don’t get me wrong, an everything bagel is my kryptonite.