/ Source: TODAY By Eun Kyung Kim

Guy Fieri didn’t need to don any firefighting gear to help the many first responders battling the devastating wildfires raging across California.

Instead, the Food Network star used his typical tools of the trade to cook up some tasty relief.

Fieri, the star of "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives,” paid a surprise visit to Butte College, the staging area for first responders trying to control the deadly Camp Fire that has been raging across Butte Country, California.

“Thank you so much Guy for filling our bellies and lifting our spirits,” the Butte County Sheriff’s Office said in a tweet that included several photographs of Fieri's visit. The chef is a longtime resident of Santa Rosa, California.

Pulled pork was the main dish served to the hard-working firefighters and other volunteers, according to several tweets and other posts on social media.

The deadly wildfires burning across Northern and Southern California have killed at least 31 people across the state and forced the evacuation of hundreds of thousands.

In particular, the Camp Fire is believed to be the most destructive in state history, and has already destroyed more than 6,000 homes and scorched 111,000 acres, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

Of course, this isn't the first time Fieri has lent a helping hand to those in the state affected by wildfires. Last year, he partnered with The Salvation Army to help feed evacuees and volunteers.

And earlier this year, celebrity chef and Michelin-starred restaurateur José Andrés tweeted a photo featuring Fieri as both of them helped cooked up more than 1,000 comfort meals for emergency responders, as well as people who lost their homes, in Northern California after the Carr Fire.