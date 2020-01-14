Police are searching for an armed suspect who climbed through a McDonald's drive-thru window in Houston and chased an employee in the restaurant.

The incident occurred minutes before midnight on Jan. 6, a Houston Police Department spokeswoman said.

Newly released surveillance video shows a vehicle pull into the drive-thru. When a female employee approaches the window, a suspect in the vehicle's back seat points a handgun at her, jumps out of the driver’s side rear window, and climbs into the restaurant through the drive-thru window.

As the suspect jumped inside the window, the employee he is seen chasing ran to the back of the restaurant, the police spokeswoman said.

The video shows the suspect then turning his attention to an employee in the kitchen. The suspect approaches that employee with a gun that he appears to be pointed directly at the individual. The employee then appears to point upward. The suspect then looks up at the camera and runs out of the restaurant, leaving the same way he entered.

Houston police said they are seeking both the suspect and the driver of the vehicle, a dark green Nissan Xterra. The motive behind the incident remains unknown.