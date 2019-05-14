Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

May 14, 2019, 9:55 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Lyn Mettler

Move over, Sour Cream & Onion, there's a new savory Pringles flavor in town and it sounds delicious ... well, maybe not — but it's definitely getting a lot of buzz.

After launching a Mystery Flavor contest in Canada last year (the flavor turned out to be Seven Layer Dip!), as well as in Japan and Australia, Pringles is giving Americans the chance to guess the unique spice combination in a new Mystery Flavor that is available now through July 30, exclusively at Walgreens stores.

Fans of Pringles know that they've come out with some pretty wild flavors. Most recently, chip lovers were treated to Screamin' Dill Pickle, but Pringles has also introduced Wavy chips, along with some limited-editions tastes over the years like Jalapeño Bacon, Sweet Chili Tango, Jamaican Jerk and even a Thanksgiving Creamed Corn and Green Bean Casserole flavor.

For those who buy a can and have a good idea as to what the mystery flavor may be, they need to first register for the Kellogg's Family Rewards (KFR) program. Then they can upload a picture of their receipt showing they purchased the can of Mystery Pringles on this site, along with their guess. Receipts should be uploaded within 14 days of product purchase.

Alternately, Pringles will accept submissions by snail mail, but your envelope must be postmarked by July 30, 2019.

Participants must be 18 years or older and be a U.S. resident. Here are the full rules and regulations for the contest.

There's a limit of one entry per person, per day. Anyone who guesses the correct flavor will be moved on to the final round and, out of that group, one lucky finalist will be randomly selected to win $10,000. The last day to enter the contest is Aug. 13, 2019 and the winner will be announced on Aug. 15.

“The flavor was especially fun to develop, because it needs to be spot on in order for fans to guess the taste,” Becky Wolfe, Pringles product development scientist, said in a press release.

So, what could it be? Chicken Parmesan? Spicy guacamole? Almond butter? Who knows?!

The Top Ramen-flavored Pringles were actually delicious, so we can't wait to see what the new can has in store for our tastebuds.