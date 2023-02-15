Grown-up grilled cheese and tomato soup for a cold winter day

Winter weather calls for warming, comforting meals. And nothing fits the bill on a chilly afternoon quite like grilled cheese sandwiches and tomato soup. Chef Will Coleman is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to share his kicked-up versions of the classic combo. He shows us how to make roasted tomato with spicy harissa and gooey grilled cheese with tart apples and crispy bacon.

The grilled cheese sandwich is a classic for a reason. But every so often, I enjoy adding new flavors and textures to this versatile sandwich. The addition of peppered bacon and green apples adds a smoky and sweet taste. To give the sandwich its quintessential golden color and rich flavor, I use mayo instead of butter. Feel free to use a cast-iron skillet or griddle when cooking; just be sure your surface is hot!

When cooking tomato soup, you can develop many layers of flavor and add in your favorite vegetables. My version of tomato soup has creamy and rich flavors from coconut milk, caramelized onions and deeply roasted tomatoes. To help round out the flavors, I enjoy adding vibrant flavors like harissa and lime juice. This recipe uses a blender to create a creamy soup. However, if you enjoy your tomato soup chunky, feel free to skip the blending step.

