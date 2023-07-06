Pop-Tarts quietly discontinued ‘perfect’ flavor, takes fans a year to notice

Another one bites the dust and, this time, the bite was a summery toaster streudel.

Pop-Tarts confirms to TODAY.com that its Peach Cobbler flavor is no more, having been quietly discontinued more than a year ago.

“Peach Cobbler Pop-Tarts were discontinued in February 2022,” a Kellogg spokesperson tells TODAY.com via email. “Although Peach Cobbler Pop-Tarts have been discontinued, Pop-Tarts fans can continue to enjoy classic fan favorites and a variety of delicious new flavors including recently released Frosted Banana Bread and Apple Jacks Frosted Apple Cinnamon.”

Peach Cobbler, Banana Crème Pie and Lemon Crème Pie Pop-Tarts. Courtesy of Kellogg Company

The Pop-Tart flavor was first introduced in June 2021, when the Kellogg-owned company released three new flavors inspired by American fruit-filled desserts: our dearly departed Peach Cobbler, as well as Banana Crème Pie and Lemon Crème Pie, which both seem to also be missing from the Pop-Tarts website.

Even though the last time Peach Cobbler Pop-Tarts were on the company’s extensive roster, everyone was at home watching “The Tinder Swindler” on Netflix (remember that?), many folks have only just come to realize the flavor's departure.

On June 22, Twitter user @waffletower posed the question that got the pastry toasting, so to speak: “Do you still make peach cobbler Pop-Tarts? I just heard of them last week but it seems they’ve been discontinued.”

“Those are gone, but we have lots of other flavors to fill the void,” wrote the official Pop-Tarts account, adding a link to its current selection.

As expected, this led folks across the web to panic, confusion and befuddlement, with multiple people lamenting the confirmation, though some didn’t even know the flavor existed before it was cruelly ripped from their grasp.

“First time I’ve heard of them. If you had made them more widely available, they probably would have been top sellers!! Who do you have working over there?!” tweeted one person.

“I didn’t know there was a peach cobbler pop tart, and now they’re (discontinued),” wrote another Twitter user.

“What have you done with the peach cobbler Pop-Tarts?” asked one Twitter user. “You make a perfect pop tart then I cant find it anywhere? Please don’t tell me you discontinued one of your best flavors ever. Please don’t tell me that every time I fall in love with a PopTart you discontinue it.”

“NO PLEASE BRING THEM BACK I BEG YOU POP TARTS,” wrote another.

“Why? Everyone I knew proclaimed them the best flavor PopTarts had made since the Brown Sugar & Cinnamon,” tweeted someone else. “I’ll never understand why companies do things like this. They finally make a great product only to stop making it for no sensible reason at all.”

“Why in the HELL would y’all get rid of peach cobbler pop tarts? Come on bro! Wow! So supremely disappointed in this decision.” lamented another.

And one enterprising Redditor took this as an opportunity to stock up on the dearly departed flavor.

“They’ve been discontinued, and Target has them for only $1 a box. I may have bought them all,” they confessed.

Although the Peach Cobbler Pop-Tart is now a thing of the past, the company is pointing mourning fans in the direction of its extensive current flavor roster, which includes 23 flavors, both permanent — like the newly introduced Frosted Banana Bread Pop-Tarts and Apple Jacks Frosted Apple Cinnamon Flavor Pop-Tarts — and limited-time — like Red, White, and Blueberry Pop-Tarts created for the Fourth of July season.

But if it's peach cobbler you crave above anything else, perhaps you should make it yourself. It won't taste the same as the toaster streudel, but, dare we say, it might be better?