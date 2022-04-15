Passover foods are rising in price due to inflation and supply chain issues

For more than two decades, Simcha Kosher Catering in Dallas offered a variety of specialty prepared foods that customers could take home for their Passover Seders — the ritual meal that starts the eight-day holiday. During the pandemic, the company pivoted to “Seders in a box,” which included matzo, gefilte fish and other Passover items.

But this year, for the first time since it opened, Simcha will offer no small orders of chicken schnitzel, matzo kugel or other kosher-for-Passover foods that can be taken out. The catering company will focus only on large events.

“We just felt like people were going to be freaking out about the prices this year,” founder Lowell Michelson said.

And with wholesale prices for poultry, meat and salmon up by 20 percent to 25 percent and employee wages up by $7 to $10 an hour, Michelson said, the numbers didn’t add up in the right direction for Simcha, either. In previous years, prepared Passover dishes typically made up only about 5 percent of the company’s annual revenue.

As millions of Jews nationwide prepare for the holiday to begin Friday night, many face much higher prices for Passover foods, which, along with so many other growing expenses, are taxing their budgets. With inflation at its highest level in four decades, caterers, grocers and shoppers say this could be the most expensive Passover in recent memory.

For many businesses and holiday observers, the only thing to do now is to try to make it work.

Baruch Epstein is an Orthodox rabbi and the director of community outreach at Lubavitch Chabad of Illinois, in Chicago. He said he has been extra economical this year in preparing for the public Seder his organization will host for 50 to 60 people Friday night while trying not to cut back too much.

“It’s no secret that a lot of the attraction is the delicious food, and if that’s going to get people to come and be able to do the traditions and commandments of Passover, we don’t want to skimp on that and undermine the overall message,” Epstein said.

Thanks in part to donations, Epstein’s congregation has navigated shortages and higher prices to supply everyone in the community with food. But some traditional foods have become nearly impossible to get, like handmade shmurah matzo, which is often imported from Ukraine.

No amount of planning could have solved the matzo shortage, but for many grocers and catering companies, planning far in advance has made the difference.

At Zelda’s Catering in Skokie, Illinois, Passover orders typically accounted for around $200,000 a year until the pandemic hit and orders plummeted. Facing a huge loss, CEO Linda Neiman realized, “If we don’t try and do something for Passover, we might as well just close today. There’s no reason to stay open.” She quickly began local outreach programs and launched Zelda’s Catering At Your Table! For Passover. The company held on.

Linda Neiman, CEO of Zelda's Catering in Skokie, Illinois. Lucy Hewett / Lucy Hewett for NBC

But the workarounds weren’t over. Neiman suspected that this year would be riddled with shortages. She started placing Passover orders in November and avoided the shortages that have plagued many food retailers and distributors. She also retooled the company’s menu, removing certain hard-to-get items, like a particular type of boneless chicken breast, which would be selling at a premium. Prices of basic chicken, fish and plastic catering trays are all up by 25 percent to 50 percent.

Despite prices that were “out of control,” Neiman said, her customers placed bigger orders this year. “We see people want to get together, they want to celebrate, so at this point, it has not necessarily impacted their buying,” she said. “If anything, we see them ordering larger orders for Passover.”