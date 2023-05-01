Entenmann’s launches new line of ice cream sandwiches inspired by its baked goods

We’re entering a sweet new era: One where ice cream sandwiched between two Entenmann's cookies is readily available.

On April 26, Entenmann’s announced that its baked confections can now be found in the frozen foods aisle with a suite of ice cream sandwiches — a first for the company.

The over-120-year-old baked goods company said that its lineup of ice cream sandwiches is inspired by fan-favorite Entenmann’s products such as Original Recipe Chocolate Chip Cookies and Rich Frosted Donuts.

Although we’re weeks away from summer, Entenmann’s new frozen products are available now in the freezer aisle at Walmart stores across the U.S. Start inflating your beach balls and break out the sunscreen!

“Entenmann’s is thrilled to expand its portfolio into the freezer aisle and offer consumers a new lineup of ice cream sandwiches inspired by the iconic flavors our fans know and love,” said Alicia Rosas, vice president of innovation at Entenmann's parent company Bimbo Bakeries USA, in a press release. “We are looking forward to seeing how our fans enjoy these special treats, perfect for any occasion!”

Here are all of the brand's new frozen offerings:

Entenmann's new line of ice cream sandwiches Entenmann's

Brownie Cookie Salted Caramel Ice Cream Sandwiches

Chocolate Chip Cookie Ice Cream Sandwiches

Chocolate Chip & Brownie Cookie Ice Cream Sandwiches

Chocolatey Glazed Cookie Donut Chocolate Ice Cream Sandwiches

Chocolatey Glazed Cookie Donut Salted Caramel Ice Cream Sandwiches

Glazed Cookie Donut Ice Cream Sandwiches

The Chocolatey Glazed Cookie Donut Salted Caramel Ice Cream Sandwiches feature salted caramel ice cream bookended by two cookie doughnuts and topped with chocolate glaze. The Chocolatey Glazed Cookie Donut Chocolate Ice Cream Sandwiches feature chocolate ice cream sandwiched between two halves of a chocolate cookie doughnut. Both are inspired by Entenmann’s Rich Frosted Donuts.

Entenmann's Chocolatey Glazed Cookie Donut Ice Cream Sandwiches Entenmann's

The Glazed Cookie Donut Ice Cream Sandwiches — based on Entenmann's Glazed Donuts, of course — feature a dollop of ice cream between two halves of a glazed cookie doughnut.

Entenmann's Glazed Cookie Donut Ice Cream Sandwiches Entenmann's

Other flavors in Entenmann’s new line include the Brownie Cookie Salted Caramel Ice Cream Sandwiches, which take inspiration from the brand’s line of brownie treats, as well as Chocolate Chip Cookie Ice Cream Sandwiches, which has ice cream encased by two of Entenmann's Chocolate Chip Cookies.

Entenmann’s final flavor is a mashup of sorts: The Chocolate Chip & Brownie Cookie Ice Cream Sandwiches feature ice cream embraced by a chocolate chip cookie on one side and a brownie cookie on the other.

Entenmann's Chocolate Chip & Brownie Cookie Ice Cream Sandwiches Entenmann's

Entenmann’s new ice cream sandwiches, as enticing as they may be, are missing one key component, however: the brand's signature windowpane on the box. Although it totally makes sense for these products (likely because of freezer burn risk), fans of the company’s non-frozen baked goods were incensed last year when the company was forced to put the little windows on hiatus. Entenmann’s later quietly reintroduced them to much fanfare on social media.

Sweet-toothed citizens who are interested in any of Entenmann’s six new ice cream sandwich flavors can find them at their local Walmart, where they’re now available.