New Dr Pepper Float ice cream by Blue Bell is the ultimate summer treat

Dr Pepper and Blue Bell are joining forces for a new ice cream flavor that's sure to float your boat if you're a fan of one popular frozen treat.

The new flavor, Dr Pepper Float, is made of creamy vanilla ice cream that's mixed with a Dr Pepper-flavored sherbet.

If you've been DIY'ing your ice cream floats at home using Dr Pepper and vanilla ice cream for ages, this will come as welcome news. And luckily, you won't have to wait long to give the new flavor a try.

According to a press release put out by both brands, pint- and half-gallon containers of Dr Pepper Float started rolling out in stores May 18, and they'll be available in the 23 states where Blue Bell ice cream is sold, through 2024.

(In case you're wondering, here are those 23 states: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and Wyoming.)

Come and get it! Dr Pepper Float is now available. Courtesy Blue Bell Creameries

Blue Bell Vice President, Sales and Marketing Jimmy Lawhorn described the inspiration behind the new flavor in a statement.

“The best ice cream floats are made with Dr Pepper poured over a few scoops of Blue Bell,” Lawhorn said. “Why not put a spin on this popular treat and create our own version? The flavor of Dr Pepper and texture of the sherbet combine perfectly with the smooth vanilla ice cream. You may find yourself reaching for a soda glass instead of a bowl.”

Senior Vice President of Dr Pepper Brand Marketing John Alvarado also explained why the collaboration was a natural fit for the two Texas companies.

“Our Texas heritage is so important to us at Dr Pepper, and we are excited to team up with fellow Texas-born brand, Blue Bell, to create this new delicious treat,” Alvarado said in a statement. “We can’t wait to provide our fans with another refreshing way to enjoy Dr Pepper.”

When Blue Bell shared the news on Twitter, many social media users were quick to share their excitement.

"It’s my dream," one replied, while another commented, "TOTALLY gotta try this!"

One Twitter user noted how they love the idea of the nostalgic flavor. "I remember when we used to make these as a kid. Brings back so many memories!" they wrote.

Most people were generally thrilled to hear about the new flavor, but some said they're still partial to other soda brands.

"I’ll try it out, but it’s going to be hard to beat a Coke float," one wrote. Another commented, "Should have been root beer but, ok. Dr Pepper is a close second for shakes."

Several Twitter users commented that they couldn't find the ice cream at their local store, and Blue Bell reassured them, saying that the shipments are on their way.

"All stores that sell Blue Bell will have our new Dr Pepper Float available. It can take several days to reach all locations, but we are stocking stores as quickly as possible!" the brand wrote.

This isn't the first time Dr Pepper has experimented with its signature flavor. In 2019, the brand released a soda that tasted like birthday cake and vanilla frosting. The one big catch? The brand only sent the flavor to members of their ambassador program, Dr Pepper's Pepper Pack.

The prior year, a bean brand called Serious Brand Co took inspiration from the popular soda and released Dr Pepper-flavored baked beans. The unique pairing sparked a social media debate, with many people unsure about the unusual pairing.

Of course, a Dr Pepper ice cream flavor makes a lot more sense since the soda is already a go-to for ice cream float fans. Does it measure up to the DIY floats you're accustomed to making at home? That's for you to decide.