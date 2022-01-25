We put 5 frozen Buffalo wings to the test — and 1 was by far the crispiest

With "crispy" in its name, one would assume that Foster Farms' wings would rank highest on this list. Well, give me an "N" and give me an "O," and what does that spell? "No," as in no, they certainly did not.

In these wings’ defense, they were certainly crispy when removed from the oven. The problem was that, aside from Field Roast’s plant-based variety, they’re the only brand that required us to toss them in sauce after baking. This resulted in a mushy, gooey coating that was, frankly, almost inedible.

That said, the flavor of the sauce was balanced, both in heat and sodium content, and something we’d happily drizzle on our wings. Our recommendation is to toss these wings in a little bit of the sauce before popping them in the oven, just so it bakes directly into the meat. You can then use the remaining sauce as a dip or glaze instead of a crunch-ruining bath.

4. Field Roast Plant-Based Buffalo Wings