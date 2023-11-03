I tried 10 Srirachas and these are the best alternatives during the shortage

When I profess my love for Sriracha, I feel like it should come with a pumpkin spice latte in hand and a “Live, Laugh, Love” poster behind me — it’s such a mainstream point of view at this point.

Famed and beloved Huy Fong, which tops many best-of lists (you’ll have to scroll down and see if it tops mine … no spoilers!), is constantly making headlines over impending shortages, California-based factory shut-downs, and bottles rising to astronomical prices. Frankly, I can’t keep up with the chili pepper drama and need to arm my Sriracha arsenal with dependable alternatives.

Executive chef David Flegal at Hyatt Regency Maui Resort and Spa* is a fellow Sriracha connoisseur, and I was able to sample his flavorful Asian cuisine at the property’s flagship restaurant, Japengo.

“Sriracha has a particular flavor and enough heat to add zing to a dish but not overkill it,” he raves. “It is a very versatile condiment and a go-to for most people.”

Go-to, indeed, after I ate so much of his Sriracha-kissed sushi that I felt physically ill during my most recent trip. But knowing that the nausea would eventually dissipate, I asked him how one would shop for a go-to bottle in the grocery store and the ways in which amateur chefs can cook with it at home.

“Always look for a bright red color, thick sauce — no liquid on the top and no darkness or discoloration,” he advises. “We use it as a side sauce and mix things in with it such as minced ginger, garlic, tamari and a splash of vinegar to offer more acidity.

“But Sriracha is (also) a perfect match for Asian noodle dishes, stir-fry, pizza, even Italian arrabbiata sauce,” he adds.

So, I rounded up 10 bottles and put my tongue through the ringer with this Sriracha-themed taste test that’s worthy of a medal (or at least a glass of milk, because ow). Check out how they ranked so that you’re never left Sriracha-less again.

*Writer’s note: My interview with Flegel happened before the tragic fires in nearby Lahaina. While his hotel’s region of Kaanapali continues to debate when and how to open and welcome visitors, I highly encourage everyone to make a donation to these charities in the meantime.

This had fantastic flavor, but Sriracha it was not (at least in a traditional sense). Its yellow pepper base made it sweeter, though it lacked heat and could have benefited from a little roast or char to bring in another layer of complexity. That said, it’s a fine option if you’re weak when it comes to spice and don’t have Sriracha running through your veins.

I wasn’t doing the “Cha Cha Slide” in celebration of Texas Pete’s Cha! Sriracha. Instead, I was cha-cha-challenging whether or not this could legitimately brand itself as a legitimate Sriracha and not just a fancier hot sauce. It was runny, it had flecks of red pepper skin in it, and it boasted a nuttiness that dominated the palate in a weird way. I will say that the heat level was great, though, and I can see this being used to top some iconic TexMex dishes like chili con carne and steak fajitas.

If there is one bottle that consumers are comparing Huy Fong to most, it seems to be yellow-capped Roland. For me, this tasted absolutely nothing like the O.G. — it’s tangier, sweete, and comes with a gel-like, somewhat watery consistency that literally reminded me of gummy bears, but fared better when cooked down on a skillet with stir-fry. Frankly, I wouldn’t waste your hard-earned cash and, instead, would opt for one of the top six on this list which, at the very least, brought unique elements to their recipes instead of emerging as lackluster copycats. Sorry, Roland!

Before anyone knocks on my door with torches to protest this lower ranking, please understand that I am a Tabasco stan. In fact, I even gave the product top honors in my ranking of best hot sauces because I simply live for the stuff. But this Sriracha iteration just wasn’t it. And while it maintained the signature vinegar-first approach that the company is known for, I couldn’t get over how mild it was in comparison to other options on this list. When I douse my food with Tabasco, I want to feel the burn, and this was nothing but a gentle whisper.

This bottle fascinated me because there was a fruitiness to it that wasn’t just a byproduct of me, a fruit, being the one to sample it. The unique tang was likely due to the presence of habanero peppers, which I was able to detect upon a second spoonful. Like Three Mountains, it wasn’t something I disliked at all, but it was different … a better different than the three prior to this one, though, which says something about this adorable bottle that may just end up in my fridge more often than not.

I was a big fan of Sky Valley’s Sriracha sauce, which leaned on the saltier side of the bunch. It had a fabulous roasted, umami element that stemmed from something I couldn’t quite put my finger on (maybe the dried garlic?). There was also a bit of depth and complexity as it volleyed between these different flavors on the tongue, but definitely expect to be hit with a wave of cayenne that almost overshadows the red jalapeños. If you don’t prepare, it may make you see red.

The first thing I tasted was lime and I was spot on, if I do say so myself, because lime is part of the short ingredient list. And this citrusy brightness was absolutely necessary to counter a very aggressive sweetness that anchored the sauce, likely due to the addition of blue agave. This was one I could eat in excess as a dip because it went down with all too great of ease and practically had me begging for french fries to accompany it. So don’t just use it as a topper or glaze — pour this bad boy out and get to dunking.

If you’re looking for the real deal (yes, Si Racha is an actual city in Thailand, the birthplace of the condiment), look no further. Sure, it had the thinnest of consistencies, but that actually made the pepper the star since it wasn’t thickened by other ingredients. This isn’t for the spice-averse, though, as it certainly pays homage to the O.G., but I’ll take bold and robust over weak and diluted any day (at least when it comes to my favorite sauces).

My Sicilian roots must be more prominent than ever because I loved, loved, loved this ultra-garlicky take on the timeless classic. The sharpness was *chef’s kiss* and balanced by a subtle sweetness that came from sugar, but also rice vinegar — a welcomed and surprisingly uncommon addition. I now have Fix to thank for getting my Sriracha fix, especially if my No. 1 choice becomes more elusive than Bigfoot.

OK, fine. I’m basic. What can I say? I like what I like and I like nothing more than Huy Fong, who put the Americanized, green-capped version on the map. The harmonious balance of flavors was unparalleled and its versatility was also unmatched (I have drizzled it on everything from eggs and stir fries to tuna fish and popcorn). And while this was my unsurprising favorite, I am at least relieved to have found some pretty tasty alternatives when the reliable rooster decides to peace out for a bit and have another bottle wake up your taste buds in the a.m.