I tried 9 salt and vinegar chips and the winner provided the most tang for my buck

If you didn’t catch my small business segment on TODAY, I unabashedly revealed that I’ve been eating an entire bag of Route 11 chips per day. And my favorite flavor, which you didn’t ask for but I’m telling you anyway, is salt and vinegar, of course. There is something about the tang and brine that pairs oh-so-effortlessly with a chip’s oil and starch. I can’t get enough, as made evident by the fact that it now has its own section on my daily food pyramid.

Brooklyn-based culinary artist and model Maryah Ananda agrees. “Salt and vinegar chips taste great with most dips and can be used for a crunchy topping for salads or incorporated into breadcrumbs for frying,” she says.

But with so many options to choose from, snagging the perfect bag can almost feel like you’re in a jewelry store shopping for the perfect engagement ring.

“Personally, I love a shattering crispiness when enjoying chips. A thick kettle-cooked chip is what I’m looking for,” advises Ananda. “Anything too thin just dissolves too quickly, not allowing you to enjoy the flavor on top of the chip.”

So, I decided to challenge myself with the difficult task of sampling nine of the most popular varieties. And like last week’s taste test of dried pasta, there really weren’t any losers (except for my tongue, which was somewhat numb after the process).

Check out which came out on top. (Spoiler alert: It was certainly an Ananda-approved kettle.)

TODAY Illustration / Pringles

It was probably unfair to include the hyperbolic paraboloid-shaped chip in this round-up since its base flavor, texture and shape is so distinct that any taste-tester would go into a snacking marathon with preconceived notions. And that’s precisely what happened. For me, it simply tasted like an O.G. Pringle, but with a thin film of vinegar on top. And while I could easily devour a can in one sitting like a hungry anaconda, it just wouldn’t be my go-to first pick. I still love you, Pringles, but I needed something a bit bolder and memorable to earn a spot at my next picnic.

TODAY Illustration / Utz

I thought these were stellar, but I could see someone thinking that they’re entirely too salty. And since salt and vinegar is the dynamic duo we’re craving, we can’t have one ingredient that shines more than the other. That’s like picking between Bert and Ernie, Tom and Jerry, or Mary-Kate and Ashley. So if you’re looking for an even saltier chip than a standard, unflavored one, this will be the one for you. But for hardcore vinegar lovers, please read on.

TODAY Illustration / Zapp's

If you like your chips fried in peanut oil, then these will be your favorite of the lot. I sometimes find the beloved legume to linger a little too long on the tongue, but to each their own. These were sharp and salty, but also a little sweet and earthy, making them the most unique in this roundup, but also the most polarizing.

TODAY Illustration / Dirty

Good afternoon, nearly offensive crunch. I felt like I needed some sort of mouth condom to line the gums for extra protection because each chip went in like an opened Swiss army knife. That said, the salt and vinegar flavor was freakin’ fantastic — the perfect amount of intensity without destroying my taste buds.

TODAY Illustration / Wise

Word to the wise: These packed a huge punch, which not everyone is going to appreciate. But if you like to pucker your lips and cry a little bit, then you’re just as weird as me and will absolutely adore these. Though earning the title of “most intense of the bunch,” they were countered by a flaky (and not so crunchy) chip that subdued its overwhelming mouthfeel.

TODAY Illustration / Miss Vickie's

The tang was less than my No. 1 pick, but they were quite similar in crunch and a touch saltier. They were also very potato-heavy, which I can always appreciate because my nickname should practically be Super Spud with the amount of them I eat on a weekly basis. Overall, a solid choice and one I would go out of my way to purchase.

TODAY Illustration / Cape Cod

Cape Cod was all about balance, both in texture and taste. There was a great crunch, only a mild burn, and an appropriate amount of salt. My only gripe was that I wish they were a bit more potent (we’ve established I’m a bit masochistic), but it’s sitting pretty in third place, which is quite the accolade, if I do say so myself.

TODAY Illustration / Lay's

Call them too greasy, call them too soft, call them whatever your heart desires — it’s not going to change the way I feel about this timeless classic that stood up to the stiff competition. Out of every contender on this list, this was the chip that I could not stop eating. In fact, I’m convinced they’re laced with some top-secret powder that makes them even more addictive than they’re supposed to be. If this is the case, they need to bottle it so I can put it on things like broccoli or wilted kale and actually eat my vegetables.

TODAY Illustration / Kettle

“You’re a winner, baby” — me and RuPaul on a weekly basis. In the great chip debate, Kettle reigned supreme. Its delayed tang made the eating experience palatable, yet exciting. And it tasted like — drumroll, please — actual potato, and not just canola oil. This was the winner by a long shot so just do yourself a solid, buy a bag for your next get-together and quickly become the most popular person in the room.