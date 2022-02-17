Which frozen waffle brand is the crispiest? We put 5 to the test

Are you ready to l’eggo your Eggo? Now may be the time after we put five of the most popular frozen waffle brands to the ultimate taste and crisp test.

Frankly, there’s not much to dislike about any frozen waffle variety. They’re inexpensive, they’re easy to make, and—for the most part—they taste pretty dang delicious (especially with a pat of butter and drizzle of maple syrup). They’re also convenient for anyone on-the-go because making breakfast is quite literally the last thing you want to think about before heading to school or work.

But as years have progressed and diets have become more nuanced, Eggo has had to share its market value with some other contenders that boast buzzwords like “multi-grain,” “gluten-free” and “high-protein.”

At the end of the day (or start of the day, rather), we all just want a simple, filling carb that is light on hassle and heavy on irresistible crunch. So we pitted five trendy brands against each other to see who delivered.

Meet the contenders: Birch Benders Keto Waffles, Eggo Homestyle Waffles, Kashi 7-Grain Waffles, Kodiak Cakes Power Waffles and Van’s Gluten-Free Waffles.

Here's how they stacked up:

5. Kodiak Cakes Power Waffles (#2 in taste)

Kodiak Cakes Power Waffles Joey Skladany

If you enjoy your waffles soft and fluffy, look no further than Kodiak Cakes’ protein-packed power waffles. They were by no means crispy (partially because they required such a low cooking time and temperature, which had us scratching our heads), but the taste was vanilla-forward and cake-like, making the eating experience feel more like dessert than breakfast. This is also a wonderful option to trick kids into eating something a bit healthier than the norm, so parents, take note.

4. Birch Benders Keto Waffles (#4 in taste)

Birch Benders Keto Waffles Joey Skladany

We could not get over how light and airy these turned out. It was as if we were noshing on pillowy wafers instead of dense, stomach-heavy carbs. That said, the delicate texture can burn very easily. It seemed no matter how hard we tried, we couldn’t prevent the grain-free exterior from turning deep brown and tasting quite bitter. Play around with your own toaster or oven settings because these are finicky and you’ll want to get to a point where you perfect the cooking outcome each and every time (otherwise, what’s the point?).

3. Kashi 7-Grain Waffles (#1 in taste)

Kashi 7-Grain Waffles Joey Skladany

The superlative for “most reliable” would absolutely go to Kashi. While we feel like the taste may be polarizing (it’s quite healthy-tasting on the tongue with the marketed seven grains), it was our favorite of the bunch due to its depth and complexity of flavors. Oats, hard red wheat, rye, brown rice, triticale, barley and buckwheat make up the flour mix, which also provided a subtle sweetness that required minimal toppings like syrup or preserves. The crisp was also spot-on — not too aggressive on the teeth and palate, but also not soft like Kodiak and Birch Benders.

2. Van’s Gluten-Free Waffles (#5 in taste)

Van’s Gluten-Free Waffles Joey Skladany

The good news is that gluten-intolerant eaters finally have a frozen waffle that provides an exceptional level of crispiness. The bad news is that it has virtually zero taste. Simply add your favorite maple syrup, nut butter or jam and rely on these celiac-free discs as gut-friendly vessels that provide crave-worthy texture play.

1. Eggo Homestyle Waffles (#3 in taste)

Eggo Homestyle Waffles Joey Skladany

Eggo is officially the gold standard when it comes to frozen waffle crispiness. No other option on this list compared to the crackling noise it made when bitten into, which rivaled a potato chip or slice of toast. For those of us who don’t eat frozen waffles regularly, it also conjured a bit of welcome nostalgia, as I always had these in-hand chasing down the school bus. There’s a reason why Eggo reigns supreme in this space and has practically become synonymous with the word "waffle": the brand always delivers and never goes out of style. Eleven from "Stranger Things" has good taste.