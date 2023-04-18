I tried 7 chicken sausages and it was easy to pick a wiener

In my never-ending quest to prove that I’m a bigger fan of Christmas than Mariah Carey, I ventured to Germany in December to hit up the country’s abundance of famous holiday markets. A highlight was my very first stop in Frankfurt where the city’s most iconic festival is held in Römerberg — a pastel building-lined town square with booth after amazing booth offering seasonal treats like glühwein (mulled wine), chocolate-covered pretzels, gingerbread and my personal favorite, marzipan. Needless to say, it was North Pole heaven for anyone, like me, who puts up their Christmas tree in November and idol-worships Rudolph.

While the aforementioned sweet treats certainly hit the spot, no food came close to the crave-worthy crunch of a Frankfurt sausage (otherwise known as a Frankfurter Würstchen). After all, our interpretation of the classic hot dog was born in the bustling metropolis, with its most traditional preparation of beef or pork, grilled and served on a bun with mustard, horseradish and/or potato salad.

It was perfection in meat link form — hot, crispy, salty, and the boost of protein I needed to get me through exploring the city that should, frankly, be on everyone’s travel bucket list.

So when I returned home, you can only imagine how disappointed I was to find a refrigerator filled with pre-cooked, packaged and chicken varieties. Sure, it was my go-to meal if I had run out of inspiration and simply needed to toss a link or two on a skillet, but I refused to subject myself to lackluster meat any longer. Instead, I took it upon myself to try seven chicken sausage brands and really make an effort to identify the best of the best.

This week’s taste test was months in the making. And while I know I raved about Germany and its sausage’s historical roots, I opted for Italian chicken varieties for consistency’s sake. This flavor was not only readily available, but a variety manufactured by practically every mainstream company.

Check out how they stacked (linked?) up.

Aidells

This link was quite juicy, boasting an exceptional crunch and a wonderful finishing note of smoked mozzarella. Where Aidells lost me was the fatty, cartilage-like bits I stumbled across as I was noshing. To say they were off-putting is a bit of an understatement — I spit them out like a discarded sunflower seed shell and grimaced in disgust. But would I still buy Aidells in a pinch? Absolutely. The flavor and texture were there and I’m willing to live life on the edge and give them a second chance.

Bilinski's

I know that “mild” is in its name, but damn — these could have benefited from a trip through the spice rack. I actually loved the softer texture (which was surprising, because a snap is certainly coveted when it comes to well-cooked sausage), but its recipe is very meat-forward and somewhat uninspired. That said, these are a perfect option for anyone who doesn’t want an overly spiced frank that will impart too much flavor into dishes like sauces and casseroles.

Al Fresco

These were just fine. And sometimes “just fine” lands you a spot in the middle of the pack. I needed to repurchase them so I could remember what they tasted like. And then it hit me like a flavor freight train — fennel on fennel on fennel. While I personally didn’t mind this culinary choice, they did feel a bit too one-noted to enjoy on their own. I’d love to cook them down with onions and a hearty red pomodoro, though, and make my Sicilian great-grandma proud.

Giant Food Stores

Dietz & Watson sausages are jam-packed with recognizable Italian flavors like garlic and oregano (and a subtle rosemary, which is actually a natural preservative). They also burst in your mouth and crisp up in literal minutes, but these were extremely salty. And this is coming from someone who practically carries a salt shaker in his bag every day. Keep this in mind if you plan to chop them up and add them to other dishes, because you may be doing a disservice to your blood pressure.

Safeway

Robust, indeed, and precisely why the famous deli brand earned a bronze medal in this ranking. Boar’s Head has established itself as a leader in the meat space and I was unsurprised to find that these tasted just as good as its array of beloved cold cuts. My only gripe was that maybe they were a touch too herbaceous with the presence of basil and parsley. But that’s me getting very nitpicky, which is a personality trait my therapist has told me to work on.

Applegate

Applegate Organics may also benefit from adding “robust” to its name because these are bold, baby. So bold, actually, it almost felt pointless to drizzle mustard on top. Key word: almost — I’ll put condiments on practically everything I eat for the texture play alone. These probably aren’t the ones you’re going to serve to palate-sensitive children, but they’ll certainly find a permanent spot in your fridge for the nights when you refuse to put in too much effort into making a full meal.

Trader Joe's

I don’t typically enjoy the ever-so-potent green pepper in my food since I feel like it can detract from other flavors and leave a dish feeling unbalanced. But Trader Joe’s has squashed all preconceived notions that the polarizing ingredient can’t be an asset. These chicken sausages, which boast green and red peppers, weren’t just extremely delicious, they were downright craveworthy. In fact, I now make an effort to venture into Queens to get them. And if you know me and my homebody, reclusive tendencies, you know this is a pretty freakin’ big deal.