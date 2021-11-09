AMC to butter up customers by selling its popcorn outside of movie theaters

Coming soon — but not to a theater near you.

Theater chain AMC Entertainment has announced plans to sell its popcorn outside of movie theaters.

Beginning in 2022, consumers will be able to purchase AMC Theatres Perfectly Popcorn at mall kiosks, counters and stores, as well via delivery from theaters to homes. People can also purchase “To Go” popcorn packages in theaters, while prepackaged and microwavable popcorn will be available in supermarkets later next year.

Unfortunately, no butter dispenser — or, rather, "butter-flavored topping" dispenser — will be included.

AMC plans to open up to five “AMC Theatres Perfectly Popcorn” stores, counters or kiosks in malls in the first half of next year, while hoping to open as many as 15 more retail stores by the end of the year. The stores will also feature candy and other movie theater staples, as well as Coca-Cola Freestyle machines and bottled water.

No price points have been announced yet.

“The U.S. multi-billion popcorn market is expected to grow significantly over the next several years,” the company said in a statement.

“With the popularity of AMC Theatres’ Perfectly Popcorn, and given AMC’s current position as the largest freshly popped popcorn provider in the United States, AMC believes that an expansion into the sale of popcorn on a retail basis outside of theatres is a natural extension of AMC’s core business.”

“The announcement that AMC will become a competitor in the multi-billion popcorn market is so natural and logical, one wonders why the idea has not been tried before,” AMC Chairman of the Board and CEO Adam Aron said.

“Needless to say, AMC knows popcorn ever so well. On our busiest days, AMC Theatres currently pops in the range of 50 tons of popcorn per day. But the popularity of popcorn extends well beyond the doors of our movie theatres.”

AMC may be attempting to move past a traditional movie theater model for sales, which dropped during the pandemic. Shares of the company jumped nearly 1,800% since June, but have tumbled from the high of $72.62 in June, reports CNBC.